Rohit Sharma is struggling. A generational talent, he is a delight to watch when in full flow. But the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), a tournament he has won a record six times, is proving to be his proverbial Waterloo: captaincy gone, and also the touch. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
On Monday (May 6, 2024), weeks before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, visuals of a shattered Rohit Sharma emerged. It's not a good sight! He's the captain of the Indian cricket team which will embark on a journey to the Americas to seek national glory soon after the end of the IPL 2024 final, scheduled for May 26.
Mumbai Indians, of course, are already out of the IPL playoffs reckoning. There will be no final for MI -- the joint-most successful team in the tournament's history. The five-time champions, all five won under Rohit Sharma's leadership, got off to their customary slow start. But this time, they never recovered.
Hardik Pandya, the new captain, continues to endure boos from a section of Mumbai fans, the majority of whom are convinced that the change of guard was done under some pretext, to allow Sharma to enjoy his batting without the captaincy burden.
But coupled with the team's poor showing, four wins in 12 outings, both Mumbai Indians and the player are on a downward spiral. The pain and suffering, everything was reflected in Rohit Sharma's face.
He did try to hide, but this is IPL -- one carnival Indians have lapped up without any inhibition. Personal privacy hardly matters here.
Once the guiding force behind Mumbai Indians' relentless pursuit of excellence, Sharma is often seen on the periphery this season; his wings clipped, some may even argue, as the 37-year-old patrols the boundary, there's very little input from the former captain on the team's workings.
He was even used as an 'Impact Player' -- whatever it entails, in the sporting sense this is akin to limiting a player's role, reducing the relevance.
Statistically speaking, his recent form also doesn't inspire much confidence. In 12 innings so far, the right-handed opener has scored 330 runs with one century (105 not out) -- not a good return for someone who has close to 20,000 international runs.
Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle cited the bare facts while urging IPL's fourth-highest scorer to finish the season strongly. Cricket indeed is a numbers game.
"Rohit Sharma's form is a bit of a concern now. 297 in his first 7 innings, just 34 from his next 5. Needs to finish strongly," Bhogle wrote in a social media post after Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The message, if read carefully, hints at India's concern.
Known for his audacious strokeplay and jovial nature, Sharma is now consumed with self-doubt. As a result, his every move is monitored and judged. Nothing escapes from the media glare. It's a modern malaise.
For any superstar, a poor run in the run-up to a global showpiece event is always a cause for worry. What he does with his game, and with his feelings matter. After all, he's the captain of a national team.
India open their T20 World Cup campaign with a Group A clash against minnows Ireland on June 5, followed by fixtures against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 and co-hosts the United States three days later -- all three in New York, and Canada on June 15 in Florida.
So, where does this lead to?
As suggested by former Australia captain Michael Clarke, Sharma probably needs a break. "Rohit, being the wise judge of his own performances, will undoubtedly be disappointed, especially considering his strong start. In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well," the 2015 Cricket World Cup-winning captain told Star Sports.
Sharma has been playing non-stop cricket for the last few months. After the ODI World Cup final defeat at home, he led India to a Test series win against visiting England. Then the IPL, playing every match so far for Mumbai Indians.
"A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. He's going to have to find form,” Clarke added.
And who knows, by the time India reach the American shores, Rohit Sharma might be in fine fettle. With MI playing their final IPL 2024 game on May 17, there will be enough time for the skipper to recharge.