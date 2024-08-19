Motorsport

Deadly Isle Of Man TT Mountain Course Claims Another Life | Island Of Endless Deaths On Irish Sea

The Isle of Man TT Mountain Course is estimated to have claimed more than 300 lives -- riders, race officials and bystanders -- since 1910, with Manx Grand Prix events alone contributing more than 100 fatalities

Louis O’Regan, 43, died due to injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage, during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 Manx Grand Prix. Photo: Manx Grand Prix
Irish rider Louis O'Regan has died after a crash during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 Manx Grand Prix. The 43-year-old was injured in an accident on the 37.73-mile (60.71 km) Isle of Man TT Mountain Course, and he never recovered. (More Sports News)

"With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O'Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate's Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event,” the Manx Grand Prix said in a statement.

A veteran rider, O'Regan made his Manx Grand Prix debut in 2013 and recorded his best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, registering an average speed of 114.7mph. On Sunday, he was racing in the Classic Superbike and MGP Senior qualifying.

"Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race and finishing 12th," the organizers added. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends."

It was one of two red flag incidents at Kate’s Cottage on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Jamie Williams was airlifted to Noble's Hospital following a crash in the opening Classic Superbike and MGP Senior session.

Williams was reported to be conscious with shoulder and hip injuries. He was born on the Isle of Man and then spent a period of his childhood in Ireland.

What Are The Manx Grand Prix Events?

The Manx Grand Prix, also known as MGP or Manx, are a set of motorcycle races held in the streets and public roads on the Isle of Man. 2023 saw locals celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Manx.

Started in 1923 as the Manx Amateur Road Races (MARC), the Manx Grand Prix events now consist of six three or four-lap races of the circuit covering different classes: Lightweight Manx Grand Prix, Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix, Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix, Junior Manx Grand Prix etc.

The events, held annually at the end of August and early September, effectively serve as 'learning courses' for the famed Isle of Man TT races, which are held in May and June. Both MGP and TT, which stands for Tourist Trophy and also Time Trial, are conducted on the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course.

Fatalities On Isle Of Man TT Mountain Course

The Manx Grand Prix events are as deadly as the Isle of Man TT competitions, the most dangerous in motorsports. In its centenary year, MGP lost two riders -- Gary Vines and Ian Bainbridge -- both dying in accidents during qualifying.

By some estimates, the course has claimed more than 300 lives -- riders, race officials and bystanders -- since 1910 with Manx Grand Prix events alone contributing more than 100 fatalities.

English rider Victor Surridge was the first recorded automotive accident fatality on the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course. He crashed during a practice session for the 1911 Isle of Man TT and didn't survive.

The year 2005 was the deadliest since the start of racing on the Isle of Man. There were 11 fatalities -- three riders and one marshal during the Isle of Man TT events, and six riders and one bystander during the Manx Grand Prix.

Set against the beautiful backdrop on a small island on the Irish Sea, this course becomes unforgiving when riders fly by over 200 mph. Riddled with endless turns, and guarded by village stone walls, a simple mistake is all it takes to end a life.

