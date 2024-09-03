Cricket

All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep

A charged-up Bangladesh needed just 56 overs to cross the line, scaling the 185-run target with six wickets in the bag and veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. This is the Tigers' first-ever Test series victory against Pakistan

bangladesh-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-day-4-rawalpindi-ap-photo
Nahid Rana, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Babar Azam during the fourth day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

A deluge in Dhaka, of emotions and seasonal flood, and monsoon rain in Rawalpindi failed to subdue Bangladeshi spirit. On Tuesday, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Tigers defeated Pakistan by six wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to complete a historic Test series sweep of Pakistan. (Ball-by-ball Commentary | More Cricket News)

Chasing 185 runs in the fourth innings of the second and concluding Test, Bangladesh needed another 143 on the final day of the short tour, a tour which many have termed indulgent.

The Pakistan sojourn, however, turned out to be just the perfect outlet of joy for many Bangladeshis. They love cricket and every win is as big as it gets. But beat Pakistan, and there's unbounded delight -- one commodity which is in short supply in Bangladesh.

The Rawalpindi double marked Bangladesh's first-ever Test series win over Pakistan, and this 2-0 sweep in an ICC World Test Championship series will go down as one of the greatest moments in the history of Bangladeshi sport.

Bangladesh ace the chase

Resuming on the overnight score of 42 for 0, Bangladesh lost both openers -- Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24) -- in quick succession. But Shanto, the enterprising captain, and veteran Mominul Haque dropped anchor to build a decisive third-wicket stand of 57 runs.

Pakistan, who dropped mercurial pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah from the playing XI, did manage to delay the inevitable, but only until 56 overs. When Mushfiqur Rahim, the hero of the first Test, arrived in the middle after the fall of Shanto (38) in the 38th over, Bangladesh were only 58 runs adrift from the target.

Mominul Haque lost his wicket in the 44th over after compiling a patient 34 off 71, and his fall brought two Bangladesh legends together. Shakib Al Hasan joined Rahim to fight another battle.

Shakib hit the winning runs, a nonchalant boundary to end unbeaten on 21 off 43 balls. Originally scheduled to be played in Karachi, the second match was reduced to a four-day affair with no play on Day 1 due to rain.

In a slugfest, Bangladesh fought back from 26 for 6 to concede only 12 first innings runs thanks to Litton Das' sensational knock. Batting at number seven, the 29-year-old scored 138 off 228 balls and added 165 runs with No. 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Chasing history, Bangladesh found another pair of heroes in unheralded pacers -- Hasan Mahmud (5/43) and Nahid Rana (4/44) -- who together with experienced Taskin Ahmed (1/40) wrapped up Pakistan's second innings for 172 all out. This was the first time that Bangladesh seamers took all ten wickets in Test cricket.

Cricket in times of trouble

Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co. embarked on the tour of Pakistan against the backdrop of political upheaval, which led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and eventual dissolution of parliament.

Preparations were hampered and there were uncertainties, on many levels. The Bangladesh Cricket Board itself was in disarray. And the selection of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the squad didn't help matters either.

The former national team captain, who now dabbles in politics, was charged guilty by association -- he won a parliamentary seat as an Awami League, Hasina's party, candidate in the 2024 general election. The 37-year-old was even named as one of the accused in an alleged murder during the unrest.

Former Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan. - File
Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For Bangladesh Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The cricketers, however, were united. As professionals playing cricket at the highest level, the visiting Bangladeshis produced a collective effort to not only create history in Pakistan but also exorcise the demons of the past.

Having failed to win a single Test match against Pakistan in 13 previous attempts before the start of the series, Bangladesh have now registered two wins in a fortnight.

The two teams met in the game's traditional format for the first time in 2001, with Pakistan winning the Multan Test by an innings and 264 runs. It took Bangladesh some 15 years and nine attempts to share the honours for the first time, by way of a draw at Khulna in 2015.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  2. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Complete Historic Series Sweep
  4. Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg
  5. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics
Football News
  1. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  2. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  3. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  4. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  5. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation
  2. IIT-Bombay: Placement Rate Falls For Graduates; Minimum Pay Drops To Rupees 4 LPA
  3. Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Out Soon | All You Need To Know
  4. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. Minorities In Bangladesh Are Determined Not To Be Political Pawns, Says Student Activist Taposhi Dey Prapti
  2. Australia Sees Hottest August On Record As Temp Crosses 40 Degrees | What's Behind The Winter Heat
  3. The Only Pressure That May Work On Netanyahu
  4. Inside Some Of World's Toughest Prisons
  5. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Falls Short Of Medal With Best Throw of 7.28 Meters
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Shooting; Bhagyashri In Athletics Final