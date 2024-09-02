PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammate Mehidy Hasan Mirza after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Litton Das reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal on 138 runs during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Bangladesh's Litton Das, center, celebrates after scoring century during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistani players clap for teammate Khurram Shahzad, right bottom, who celebrates after taking his fifth wicket, during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Litton Das reacts in pain after a cramp during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after scoring fifty during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza plays a shot during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad bowls during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessful LBW out of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. ()