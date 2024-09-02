Sports

PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics

Bangladesh resumed their batting with both openers unbeaten but Khurram Shahzad struck three early wickets to put them on backfoot. Mir Hamza joined him soon and dismissed Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shahzad got Shakib Al Hasan in the next over and Bangladesh were hanging on 26/6 in the 12th over. But Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz stitched a 165-run partnership for the 7th wicket to keep their hopes alive. Das (138 off 228 balls) completed his 4th Test hundred. Agha Salman and Shahzad restricted the innings to 262 runs. Pakistan played 3.4 overs and lost two wickets including Abdullah Shafique and night watchman Khurram Shahzad.