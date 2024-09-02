Sports

PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics

Bangladesh resumed their batting with both openers unbeaten but Khurram Shahzad struck three early wickets to put them on backfoot. Mir Hamza joined him soon and dismissed Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shahzad got Shakib Al Hasan in the next over and Bangladesh were hanging on 26/6 in the 12th over. But Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz stitched a 165-run partnership for the 7th wicket to keep their hopes alive. Das (138 off 228 balls) completed his 4th Test hundred. Agha Salman and Shahzad restricted the innings to 262 runs. Pakistan played 3.4 overs and lost two wickets including Abdullah Shafique and night watchman Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud, left, celebrates with teammate Mehidy Hasan Mirza after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/9
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Litton Das reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal on 138 runs during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

2/9
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Litton Das, center, celebrates after scoring century during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.Pakistan vs Bangladesh

3/9
Khurram Shahzad
Khurram Shahzad Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistani players clap for teammate Khurram Shahzad, right bottom, who celebrates after taking his fifth wicket, during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/9
Bangladeshs Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Litton Das reacts in pain after a cramp during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/9
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after scoring fifty during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/9
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza plays a shot during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/9
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/9
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Match
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Match Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad bowls during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/9
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Match
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Match Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Mir Hamza appeals unsuccessful LBW out of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. ()

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  2. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In La Liga With Double Strike
  4. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  5. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Naidu Inspects Flood-Affected Vijayawada As Heavy Rains Lash AP, Telangana
  2. Man Flashes Woman Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
  3. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  4. 'No Alibi For Such Thoughts': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Kapil Sibal Amid Kolkata Outrage
  5. Thanjavur Gangrape Victim Betrayed By The Very System She Sought Help From
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. A Libyan Human Trafficker Sanctioned By The UN Has Been Killed In Tripoli, Officials Say
  2. Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks
  3. First Far-Right Win In Germany Since World War 2 Sparks Concern | What We Know About AfD
  4. Kashmir Dispute An Internationally Recognised Issue, Must Be Resolved In Accordance With UNSC Resolutions: Pakistan
  5. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction