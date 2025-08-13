PSG vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG players celebrate after winning the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur in Udine, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Catch the highlights of the UEFA Super Cup 2025 final match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, on Thursday, 14 August 2025. PSG secured a dramatic 4-3 win in the penalty shootout after rescuing a late 2-2 draw in normal time against Tottenham. Spurs’ centre-back pairings scored on either side of half-time, with Micky van de Ven opening in the 39th minute and Cristian Romero scoring three minutes into the second half. PSG grew in intensity as the match progressed, and substitute Lee Kang-in scored a belter from outside the box in the 85th minute. PSG rescued the draw after Goncalo Ramos headed in Ousmane Dembele’s cross in injury time. In the resulting penalty shootout, Vitinha’s initial miss was inconsequential as both van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed for Spurs, handing PSG their first-ever Super Cup title. Read the play-by-play updates from the PSG vs Tottenham match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Aug 2025, 10:44:29 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live coverage of this year's UEFA Super Cup. It's Paris versus London, with the all-star squad of PSG going up against the transitional Spurs side. The action in Italy starts at 12:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

13 Aug 2025, 10:52:56 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Which New Logo Will Be Added Here?

13 Aug 2025, 11:02:52 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Where To Watch? The UEFA Super Cup 2025 will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website. TV broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.



Watch #PSGTOT in the Super Cup 🏆 battle - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/R3pTSLVGYz — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 13, 2025

13 Aug 2025, 11:21:00 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: PSG Starting XI Lucas Chevalier; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos (c), Achraf Hakimi; Desire Doue, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola

13 Aug 2025, 11:22:23 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Tottenham Starting XI Guglielmo Vicario; Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero (c), Kevin Danso; Djed Spence, Pape Matar Sarr, Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pedro Porro; Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus

13 Aug 2025, 11:26:25 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Benches PSG: Matvey Safonov (gk), Renato Marin (gk), Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Noham Kamara, Fabian Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye, Kang-In Lee Tottenham: Antonin Kinsky (gk), Brandon Austin (gk), Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Junai Byfield, Luka Vuskovic, Lucas Bergvall, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert

13 Aug 2025, 11:44:23 pm IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Recent Form PSG: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L Tottenham: ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🔴L

14 Aug 2025, 12:01:33 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Last Head-To-Head Encounter The last time these two sides met in a competitive match was in International Champions Cup in 2017. Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld each scored long-range screamers to secure a 4-2 win for Spurs against PSG.

14 Aug 2025, 12:32:38 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Kick Off! | PSG 0-0 TOT Totteham get the match underway in their all-white dress, and there's an early chance for the Premier League side, with Pedro Porro having a shot from distance that was high and wide. The rust among the PSG players is quite evident in the early seconds of the match.

14 Aug 2025, 12:36:21 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 4' PSG 0-0 TOT A brilliant start from Tottenham in the opening minutes, with a high throw into the box by Kevin Danso. PSG clear the danger somehow. Thomas Frank's set-piece exploits from Brentford seems to have been carried over to Spurs.

14 Aug 2025, 12:40:57 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 9' PSG 0-0 TOT A lovely one-two down the left edge of the box results in the ball being played to Kvaratskhelia in the box. The Georgian turns and shoots, but slips up in the crucial moment and it goes wide. The first time that PSG have threatened Vicario's goal.

14 Aug 2025, 12:44:17 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 12' PSG 0-0 TOT Tottenham are going long in the early stages, with Richarlison doing very well to keep in the cross-field ball from Kudus. The Brazilian's delivery into the box is high and beats everyone in a white shirt.

14 Aug 2025, 12:52:20 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 21' PSG 0-0 TOT Despite having less than 30% ball posession, Tottenham are threatening every time they counter, with the PSG defenders struggling to deal with their wide players' pace. However, the final ball is missing, with Sarr's cross going wide of the target.

14 Aug 2025, 12:55:11 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 24' PSG 0-0 TOT Terrific play from Tottenham, with Richarlison robbing Dembele of the ball and playing it to Kudus. The Ghanian does well to get past the defenders and plays it back to Richarlison, who has a snap shot that Chevalier tips over the bar. From the resulting corner, Bentancur has a free header at goal, but it goes way over the bar. The Uruguayan should have done much better with that chance.

14 Aug 2025, 01:04:58 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 33' PSG 0-0 TOT Dembele is still the biggest threat for PSG going forward, and he is linking up well with Barcola down the left flank. Spurs, meanwhile, are sticking with the script of countering quick when they have the ball. Neither side, though, have managed to carve an out-an-out chance so far.

14 Aug 2025, 01:11:29 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Van De Ven SCORES! | 39' PSG 0-1 TOT A fantastic delivery from the half-way line by Vicario falls into the box after it ricochets off Marquinhos and a Spurs player. Palhinha has a good effort that Chevalier keeps out, but it falls kindly to Micky van de Ven, who pokes his foot and scores into an empty net. This is the first European goal for the Dutch defender.

14 Aug 2025, 01:17:37 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 45' PSG 0-1 TOT One minute added on by the fourth official. PSG survive another scare as Richarlison's effort hits the inside post and comes out, but the flag goes up.

14 Aug 2025, 01:18:37 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Half Time | PSG 0-1 TOT It's half time at Udine, and Spurs have a narrow advantage at the break. It's Micky van de Ven's poacher's goal that is the difference between the two sides. Can Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG find their form in the next 45 minutes? Stay tuned.

14 Aug 2025, 01:35:04 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Second Half Starts | PSG 0-1 TOT Both sets of players are out on the pitch. Referee Joao Pinheiro blows his whistle, and PSG get the second half underway. You wonder what Luis Enrique said to the Parisian side that looked... uninterested in the first half. Will it be any different in the next 45 minutes? Let's see. No chances for either side.

14 Aug 2025, 01:36:43 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 47' PSG 0-1 TOT Another early chance for Spurs as Richarlison has a go at goal from outside the box, but Chevalier gets down and gets a strong arm to it to parry it away. The PSG goalkeeper has been their best player so far, amid all the drama involving Donnarumma.

14 Aug 2025, 01:37:45 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Romero SCORES! | 48' PSG 0-2 TOT Just as I was praising Chevalier, the goalkeeper completely messes it up for the second goal. A ball into the box finds Cristian Romero unmarked at the left, and the header is goalbound. Chevalier gets down and gets both arms to it, but can't keep it from creeping into the corner. Both of Spurs' centre-backs have found the net tonight. Not a bad way to announce yourself in the first match as the captain, Mr Romero.

14 Aug 2025, 01:44:49 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 55' PSG 0-2 TOT Spurs' wing play is exquisite, and Porro makes his way into the box before being brought down in the box by Mendes. The referee is not interested, and the Portuguese is animated in his protests. Meanwhile, Barcola earns a yellow card for a foul on Richarlison inside Spurs' penalty area.

14 Aug 2025, 01:47:24 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 59' PSG 0-2 TOT Willian pacho pulls down Sarr in a dangerous area, and earns a yellow card for his efforts. Spurs have a free-kick in a dangerous spot. Porro tkaes the resulting spot kick, and tries to curl one in towards the near corner. It's always going wide, and the nick off the wall earns a corner for Spurs.

14 Aug 2025, 01:49:57 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 60' PSG 0-2 TOT First change for PSG, as Fabian Ruiz comes on in place of Kvaratskhelia.

14 Aug 2025, 01:54:03 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 64' PSG 0-2 TOT One marked improvement in Spurs' play is their cohesive defending, which was something that Ange Postecoglou's side was not well known for. PSG make a foray into the box through Hakimi down the right, and Spurs defend as a unit to clear the danger, with Van de Ven denying Zaire-Emery. The flag eventually goes up.

14 Aug 2025, 01:56:09 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 66' PSG 0-2 TOT Doue did exceedingly well to get past the defenders and take a left footed shot, and Vicario did very well in what was his first save in the match. The rebound falls to Ruiz, and his effort is blocked. Barcola puts the loose ball into the back of the net, but the flag goes up and Parisian celebrations are shortlived.

14 Aug 2025, 01:57:47 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 68' PSG 0-2 TOT Two changes for PSG, as both Barcola and Zaire-Emery come off. Kang-In Lee and Ibrahim Mbaye take their place.

14 Aug 2025, 02:00:54 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 72' PSG 0-2 TOT Ruiz receives the ball on the right - the Spaniard might have been offside - and then plays it to Dembele in the middle. The Frenchman, likely to win the Ballon d'Or this year, sends it wide. PSG's lack of match fitness is quite obvious. Meanwhile, Spurs make a double change. Dominic Solanke replaces Richarlison. Archie Gray comes on in place of Joao Palhinha.

14 Aug 2025, 02:08:38 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 79' PSG 0-2 TOT PSG are trying to work their way into the Spurs box, but Spence makes a good block to stop Dembele's cross. PSG have continued to have almost three-fourth of ball posession, but the rest of the stats are in favour of the North London club. Meanwhile, Mathys Tel comes on in place of Kudus.

14 Aug 2025, 02:14:57 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Lee SCORES! | 85' PSG 1-2 TOT Is there a twist in this tale?! Vitinha gets the ball outside the box and plays it to Lee, and the South Korean substitute shoots with his left. It's a bullet strike, and it goes through the crowd and nestles into the bottom right corner, giving Vicario absolutely no chance.

14 Aug 2025, 02:20:20 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: 90' PSG 1-2 TOT Nervous, nervous moments for Spurs. Mbaye goes down on the edge of the box under pressure from Danso, but the referee is not interested. Dembele earns a yellow for protesting too much. Meanwhile, Sarr comes off for Lucas Bergvall. The fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes to be added on.

14 Aug 2025, 02:23:37 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Ramos SCORES! | 90+4' PSG 2-2 TOT That's the most Spurs thing that Spurs could have done. Defending with 10 men behind the ball, but PSG overload the right side, and Dembele puts in an inch-perfect ball into the box which Ramos heads in past Vicario. What a turnaround from the European champions!

14 Aug 2025, 02:27:06 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: End Of Normal Time | PSG 2-2 TOT Now that was the PSG we have seen the entirety of last season. Their quality and character shone thorugh, and Spurs undid all their good work, giving them space inside the box. A penalty shootout awaits...

14 Aug 2025, 02:32:07 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham LIVE Score, UEFA Super Cup: Penalty Shootouts Tottenham Hotspur: (3) Dominic Solanke 🟢 Rodrigo Bentancur 🟢 Micky van de Ven 🔴 Mathys Tel 🔴 Pedro Porro 🟢 PSG: (4) Vitinha 🔴 Goncalo Ramos 🟢 Ousmane Dembele 🟢 Lee Kang-In 🟢 Nuno Mendes 🟢