Bangladesh Murder Case: Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For National Side Until Proven Guilty

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, August 27, confirmed that the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will continue to represent the country until proven guilty after he was named in a First Information Report (FIR) during the unrest in Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)
The officials from the BCB had earlier said that a decision would be taken on the 37-year-old’s future after the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
After the accusation, a Supreme Court lawyer, Shajib Mahmood Alam, sent a legal notice to the BCB on Saturday, 24th August via email on behalf of Advocate Mohammad Rafinur Rahman asking for the removal of the veteran all-rounder from all forms of cricket immediately.
The notice stated that since Shakib has been named in the case, he cannot be a part of the national setup in line with the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, according to Cricbuzz.
The notice also said that Shakib had to be brought back to Bangladesh to accelerate the investigation process.
However, the newly appointed BCB president Faruque Ahmed said that, despite the legal notice, Shakib will continue playing for Bangladesh.
"He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]," Faruque Ahmed was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty we will make him play. The Bangladesh team will go to India after the Pakistan series and we want him in that series as well,” he added.
Shakib is expected to travel to England to play a four-day match for Surrey, and will not fly back home with his team after the Pakistan Test series.
He has also been granted the necessary No Objection Certificate from the BCB to play a County fixture against Somerset.