Bangladesh Cricket League: BCB To Prepare For Pakistan ODI Series With Four-Team Domestic Competition - Report

As they are not part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh will commence their preparations for the ODI format with a domestic four-team competition ahead of the Pakistan series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCB Plan Bangladesh Cricket League For Pakistan ODI Series Preparation
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in ODOMMO Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026 training. Photo: BCBtigers/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh to face Pakistan in three-match ODI series in March

  • They look to commence their preparations for ODIs ahead of that

  • BCB plans Bangladesh cricket league with four teams for it

Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) plan to commence their preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a 50-over domestic tournament and is looking to name it as Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The tournament will be played by four teams and is expected to commence from the third week of February.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, with the ODI World Cup set to be played in 2027, Bangladesh are looking to launch their preparations immediately as they are now not part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. BCB were initially eyeing to host BCL as an Under-23 One-Day tournament, but have now dropped the plan and are all set to go forward with it as a full-fledged senior competition.

Cricbuzz also suggested that the BCB cricket operations asked the BCB tournament committee to push the proposed Under-23 version to any another suitable window. Instead, they have provided go ahead to the four-team format, which will be now played in February as the BCL.

Abu Emam Mohammed Kawsar, BCB tournament committee manager, confirmed the development.

"Yes, we had planned for the BCL Under-23 in this February but from cricket operations we were told that we need our senior players in the field because most of them won't be playing any cricket since Bangladesh is not participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and they have a Pakistan series in March where they will play ODIs," said Kawsar.

Related Content
Related Content

"So we are hosting BCL one-dayers with senior cricketers in February instead of BCL Under-23 and now we are planning to host the U-23 tournament at some other suitable place," he said.

Kawsar also talked about the potential schedule. He said, "We planned the BCL four-day in the second week of April and want to complete first two rounds of the tournament before the Test series against Pakistan that is scheduled in May as we feel it will help the Test cricketers to prepare for the longer- format series," he said.

The teams which will participate in the BCL will be based on zonal division. Central Zone, East Zone, North Zone and South Zone will be the four participant teams. The tentative schedule suggests the first round of the competition is expected to commence from February 22 or 23 and the final is likely to be played on first week of March.

Rajshahi and Bogra are identified as the two venues which will host the first three rounds of the tournament while Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the final.

Bangladesh Replaced By Scotland In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after BCB had a major standoff with the ICC. The dispute started when Bangladesh refused to travel to India for their group matches, citing safety concerns and wanted to play in Sri Lanka. The ICC ran an independent security check and found no real threat and rejected Bangladesh's request to move the games to Sri Lanka. With no change in stance from Bangladesh, the ICC officially removed them and invited Scotland, the next highest-ranked team.

Bangladesh 'Unpunished' By ICC

The ICC decided not to punish Bangladesh with fines or bans, wanting to protect the game's long-term health. Instead, they reached a deal where Bangladesh will even host a major ICC event before 2031. This move helped calm tensions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett Power The Chevrons To Memorable Victory

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  4. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  5. India-US Trade Deal: What The Opposition Is Saying Vs What the Government Is Claiming?

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action