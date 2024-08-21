Bangladesh Unrest: Faruque Ahmed Replaces Nazmul Hassan As BCB President

Faruque Ahmed has been elected as the new Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president after Nazmul Hassan resigned from his position during a board meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday, August 21. (More Cricket News)
The BCB umpires committee chair Iftekhar Ahmed also confirmed the development according to Cricbuzz on Wednesday, August 21.
The board is having a meeting in the ministry of youth and sports where Nazmul Hassan resigned, and Ahmed took charge.
Nazmul, serving his fourth term as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board fled the country and has been with his wife in London since the unrest.
It was set off by the protests from students against the Sheikh Hasina government.
Faruque, the newly elected president, has featured in seven ODI matches for Bangladesh. He has also served as the BCB chief selector from 2003 to 2007, and from 2013 to 2016.
However, he resigned from the position without completing the second-term as selector because he was not willing to accept the expansion of the selection panel to a three-member set-up.
Bangladesh currently taking on Pakistan in a two-match Test series. The first will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground from August 21-25, while the second will be played from August 30-September 3.
Bangladesh squad for Pakistan Tests: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.