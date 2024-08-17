Motorsport

Indian Racing League 2024: Teams, Driver line-up, And All You Need To Know

The Indian Racing League teams will feature two Indians and two overseas racers, including a female driver

india-racing-league-2024-motorsports-x-photo
Indian Racing League cars at the Madras International circuit. Photo: X | Indian Racing League
info_icon

Akhil Rabindra and Nikhil Bohra will be among the Indian racers who will be seen in action in the Indian Racing League that gets underway on August 24. (More Sports News)

Six teams comprising four drivers each will feature in the IRL.

The teams will feature two Indians and two overseas racers, including female driver.

Akhil Rabindra made the headlines in 2019 after being selected by Aston Martin for their racing academy as the only Asian and later clinched the inaugural IRL title in 2022.

Noted Swiss driver Neel Jani, who has an impressive resume, having won the World Endurance Championship and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, will be seen in action in the league, said a press release here.

Returning to the competition again will be South Africa's Raoul Hyman, along with his partner Sohil Shah, who won the 2023 Car Championship by earning the most points.

"The Indian Racing League is a testament to the excitement and passion for motorsports in our country. The grid here is extremely competitive, pushing each of us to our limits and showcasing the immense talent we have," said Shah.

The racers would be whizzing around in their rapid World Thunder GB08s, single-seater cars that can achieve a top speed of 240 kmph.

Haryana's Kokila Kaushiklate will compete in para judo at the Paris Paralympics. - PCI
India To Compete In 12 Sports At Paris Paralympics, Three More Than Tokyo 2020

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ruhaan Alva, who was the youngest race winner last year, will be joined by Shahan Ali Mohsin and Rishon Rajeev, fresh from their success in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, along with debutant Julius Dinesen, a 17-year-old Danish prodigy with a F4 title to his name.

The IRL, comprising five rounds, will begin at the Madras International Circuit at nearby Sriperumbudur on August 24-25, followed by India's first-ever night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit on August 31-September 1.

The six participating teams in the IRL are: Kolkata Royal Tigers, Speed Demons Delhi, Goa Aces JA Racing, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Chennai Turbo Riders and former champions Bangalore Speedsters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2024 Cancelled Amid Protests In Kolkata; Check Potential Venue
  2. European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures
  3. Football Transfer: Premier League Club Nottingham Forest Welcome Paraguay International Ramon Sosa
  4. Le Havre Vs Paris Saint-Germain: PSG Boss Luis Enrique Reveals Details On Ramos' Opening Day Injury
  5. Leicester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Hails ‘Top Pro’ Solanke Ahead Of Season Opener
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Part Of Bridge Over Ganges Collapses In Khagaria; Nitish Govt Blamed
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. Rape And Protests But What Happens When The Din Dies Down?
  4. ‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor
  5. Maharashtra Govt Launches Ladki Bahin Scheme; Women To Get Rs 1,500 Per Month | How To Apply?
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  3. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  4. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
World News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report
  3. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  4. Interim Government In Bangladesh Committed To Hold Free And Fair Elections: Mohammad Yunus
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know