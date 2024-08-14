Sports

India To Compete In 12 Sports At Paris Paralympics, Three More Than Tokyo 2020

Para rowing, para cycling and para judo are the sports that have been added to India's roster. The country is sending an 84-strong contingent at the Paris Paralympics, its largest-ever at the quadrennial Games

Kokila-Kaushik-paris-paralympics
Haryana's Kokila Kaushiklate will compete in para judo at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: PCI
India will compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, an increase from the nine sports the contingent participated in at the Tokyo Paralympics. Para cycling, para rowing and para judo are the disciplined added, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Andhra Pradesh para cyclist Arshad Shaikh will make his Paralympics debut in Paris. Arshad confirmed his Paralympic berth by securing a silver medal in the men’s elite individual time trial C2 category at the Asian Road Para Cycling Championships. He also won the gold medal in the C2 15km scratch final at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

Kongannapalle Narayana, also from Andhra Pradesh, will represent India in para rowing. A former Indian Army soldier, Narayana lost his left leg below the knee due to a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir. He bagged a silver medal in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls alongside Anita at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia addresses the media ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. - PCI
India Targeting 25+ Medals At Paris Paralympics With 84-Strong Contingent: Devendra Jhajharia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kokila Kaushiklate, a para athlete with visual disability from Haryana, will compete in para judo. Kokila secured her Paralympic quota by claiming a bronze medal in the judo Women’s 48kg J2 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou. Her international accolades also include a silver medal at the Commonwealth Judo Championships in 2019.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes and their achievements. The addition of three new sports to our Paralympic roster highlights the increasing depth and talent within the Paralympic community. We are confident that our athletes will continue to inspire and excel on the world stage,” said PCI president Devendra Jhajharia.

The Paris Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8, and India is sending an 84-strong contingent, its largest-ever at the quadrennial Games.

