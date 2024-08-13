Sports

India Targeting 25+ Medals At Paris Paralympics With 84-Strong Contingent: Devendra Jhajharia

India's athletes had tallied 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and claimed a historic 111-medal haul at the Para Asian Games. The contingent going to Paris will be the country's biggest ever at the Games

devendra-jhajharia-pci-president-paris-paralympics
Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia addresses the media ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Photo: PCI
info_icon

India is targeting a 25-plus medal haul from the Paris Paralympic Games, Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia said on Tuesday (August 13). The 2024 Paralympic Games begin on August 28 and will feature India's biggest-ever contingent of 84 athletes. (More Sports News)

Jhajharia, who is himself a Paralympics double gold medallist, said the Indian contingent will aim the sustain the strong momentum of performances in the Tokyo Paralympics and Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The country's para athletes had tallied 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and claimed a historic 111-medal haul at the Para Asian Games.

India is set to compete in 12 sports in Paris, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Paris Paralympics are scheduled from 28 Aug to 8 Sept in 2024 - AP
Paris Paralympics: Valentina Petrillo Set To Become First Transgender Paralympian

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“This is the biggest para contingent India has ever sent to the Paralympics. We are very confident about the overall performance and are sure to win more than 25 medals,” Jhajharia said.

He added, “Most of our athletes are in excellent shape, having trained rigorously for this event. We expect outstanding results, particularly in athletics, badminton, archery, and shooting. They are ready to make India proud.”

The Indian team comprises a mix of experienced athletes, many of whom are participating in their second or third Paralympics. Amit Kumar Saroha, a seasoned athlete competing in his fourth Paralympics, will represent India in the F51 category in discus throw. The 39-year-old Asian Para Games medallist is the oldest member of the contingent.

On the other end of the spectrum, the youngest athlete is 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi, who shoots with her legs instead of her arms due to a phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that has afflicted her since birth.

She won gold medals in the individual compound and mixed team events in archery at the 2023 Asian Para Games, and an individual compound silver at the World Archery Para Championships 2023.

