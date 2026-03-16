Iran Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026? AFC General Secretary Issues Update On Team Melli’s Status

Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John confirmed that Iran are still set to play at the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite uncertainty caused by the ongoing conflict with co-hosts the United States

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 participation update AFC General Secretary comments
Iran players pose for a team photo before an Asian group A qualifying soccer match against North Korea for the 2026 World Cup, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Asian Football Confederation says Iran remains on track to play in FIFA World Cup 2026 despite the ongoing conflict with the United States

  • The ultimate decision on participation lies with Iran’s national football federation

  • Concerns over player safety persist, as all of Iran’s group-stage games are scheduled in the US

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary Windsor John said that Iran remain on course to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite the ongoing conflict with co-hosts the United States.

Iran’s participation in the expanded global tournament has been thrown into disarray after coordinated missile strikes on the country by the US and Israel. However, John said that the AFC has received no indication that Iran will withdraw from the tournament.

“They are our member. We want them to play,” John said during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. “As far as we know, Iran is playing.”

However, John added that the ultimate decision on Iran’s participation remained with the country’s national football federation.

“It’s a very emotional moment, everybody is saying a lot of things. At the end of the day, it’s the (Iran) federation who should decide if they’re playing and, as for today, the federation … has told us that they’re going to the World Cup.”

Uncertainty Regarding Iran’s World Cup Participation

Iran have already qualified for the upcoming World Cup, which will be their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. However, all three of their group-stage games are scheduled to be played in the United States.

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Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television last week that Team Melli could not participate in a tournament in the US amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that while the Iranian team will be welcome at the World Cup, “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

In response, the Iranian football team wrote on their official Instagram page that “no one can exclude” them from the tournament, which is controlled by FIFA and not the host nation. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 12 and be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

How The US‑Israel‑Iran War Began

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, after weeks of military buildup and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. The United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by targeting American bases, energy infrastructure, and civilian sites across the Gulf, while Israel intensified air strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attacks.

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