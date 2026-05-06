Iran’s FIFA World Cup Plans Face Scrutiny After Canada Visa Controversy

Summary of this article
Iran’s football chief demanded FIFA guarantees over treatment of Iranian officials at the 2026 World Cup
Canada reportedly revoked FFIRI president Mehdi Taj’s visa due to alleged IRGC links
FIFA confirmed Iran will play its scheduled World Cup matches in the United States
Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has once again come under the spotlight after Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) chief Mehdi Taj demanded guarantees from FIFA regarding the treatment of Iranian officials during the tournament in the United States.
The comments come amid rising political tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel, along with recent visa disputes involving Iranian football officials in Canada ahead of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.
Taj insisted that Iran’s FIFA World Cup host should be viewed as FIFA rather than the United States government, while also calling for respect toward the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is designated as a terrorist organization by both the US and Canada. Despite the controversy, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will participate in the tournament as scheduled.
Iran Demands FIFA Assurances Ahead of 2026 World Cup
The latest controversy began after Taj and other Iranian officials reportedly turned back from the Canadian border before last week’s FIFA Congress in Vancouver. Iranian officials claimed they faced disrespectful treatment from immigration authorities, while Canadian officials later confirmed that Taj’s visa had been revoked mid-flight due to his links with the IRGC.
Speaking to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Taj said FIFA must provide clear guarantees before Iran travels to North America for the World Cup. “We need a guarantee there, for our trip, that they have no right to insult the symbols of our system - especially the IRGC,” Taj stated.
“This is something they must pay serious attention to. If there is such a guarantee and the responsibility is clearly assumed, then an incident like what happened in Canada will not happen again,” he added.
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host the tournament from June 11 to July 19. Iran are currently scheduled to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before facing Egypt in Seattle during the group stage.
FIFA Confirms Iran’s Participation Despite Political Tensions
The situation remains politically sensitive because of ongoing tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel. Reports earlier this year suggested Iran had even requested FIFA to move its matches from the US to Mexico due to security and diplomatic concerns. However, FIFA rejected the request and maintained the original schedule.
Taj also emphasized that the tournament is under FIFA’s authority and not controlled by US political leadership. “We are going to the World Cup, for which we qualified, and our host is FIFA - not Mr Trump or America,” he said.
“If they accept hosting us, then they must also accept that they must not insult our military institutions in any way,” Taj further stated.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that individuals connected to the IRGC would not be permitted entry into the country. Despite the growing diplomatic complications, Infantino has repeatedly confirmed that Iran will compete in the World Cup as planned.
Will Iran play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Yes, FIFA has confirmed that Iran will participate as scheduled.
Why was Mehdi Taj’s Canada visa reportedly cancelled?
Canadian authorities reportedly revoked his visa due to alleged links with the IRGC.