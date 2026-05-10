FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Demands Visa Assurances For Ex-Revolutionary Guard Members In Team Melli

Iran is marked absent as FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, fourth from front left, conducts roll call during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Iran is marked absent as FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom, fourth from front left, conducts roll call during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP