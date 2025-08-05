Formula 1: Toto Wolff Urges Lewis Hamilton To Continue At Ferrari Despite Recent Struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has encouraged Lewis Hamilton to "stay on for many more years", after the driver's harsh self-criticism at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton said he felt "useless" after qualifying in 12th for the race, while suggesting Ferrari might want to replace him.
The seven-time champion also ended Sunday's race in 12th before revealing he has "a lot going on in the background".
Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari after 14 races, with only Louis Rosier (15) completing more races for the team without finishing in the top three.
The Briton's time with Wolff at Mercedes was the most successful driver-team pairing, winning six world titles and 84 races together.
Wolff was strong in his defence of Hamilton, who he insisted is the best driver in Formula One history.
"It was very raw. It was out of himself, and we had it in the past when he felt that he underperformed his expectations," the Mercedes boss said.
"He's been that emotional, emotionally transparent since he was a young boy, a young adult. So, he's got to beat himself up.
"He's the GOAT [greatest of all time] and will always be the GOAT, and nobody's going to take that away.
"He shouldn't go anywhere next year. Brand new cars, completely different to drive, new power units. I hope he stays on for many more years, and certainly next year is going to be an important one."