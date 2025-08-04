Lewis Hamilton admits he is dealing with "a lot going on in the background", having ended a miserable Hungarian Grand Prix weekend with a 12th-placed finish.
The Brit qualified in that spot, while his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc gave the Scuderia their first pole of the season after a stunning lap in the final session on Saturday.
Hamilton then lost positions at the beginning of Sunday's race, though he did manage to finish where he had originally started, having also been involved in a wheel-to-wheel incident with former title rival Max Verstappen.
Leclerc faded to finish fourth, but his placing was still considerably better than that of Hamilton, who is yet to record a podium finish since joining Ferrari from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.
The seven-time world champion said he was "useless" after Saturday’s qualifying session and was asked to clarify those comments after Sunday's race.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said: "When you have a feeling, you have a feeling.
"There's a lot going on in the background that is not great."
Despite his downbeat outlook, Hamilton confirmed that he was looking forward to returning after the summer break and starting afresh.
Referring to the Dutch Grand Prix, which runs from August 29-31, the Ferrari driver said: "I look forward to coming back. Hopefully I’ll be back."
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur jumped to the defence of Hamilton after a difficult weekend, pointing out that he is likely to be disappointed due to the high standards he places on himself.
"I don't need to motivate him. He's frustrated, but not demotivated, you know, it's a completely different story," Vasseur said post-race.
"Sometimes just after the race, or just after qualifying, you are very disappointed, and the reaction, the first reaction, is off. But we all know that we are pushing in the same direction.”