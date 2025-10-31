‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

The parallels are unmistakable. Just like the Indian women's hockey team vanquished Australia in the stirring 2007 Bollywood film, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have halted a formidable Aussie juggernaut to signal the onset of a bright new era in Indian cricket

Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam
Updated on:
Updated on:
india at icc womens world cup 2025 a chak de moment
Indian players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur architect India's astounding semi-final win

  • Triumph has potential to spur cultural shift for women's sport in country

  • Forward the only way for women's cricket, with growing popularity and financial sustenance

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood script, India's women cricketers delivered their own cinematic climax at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 by defeating defending champions and heavy favourites Australia. It's a veritable 'Chak De!' moment for women's cricket, played out not so far from the grand Bollywood settings in Mumbai.

At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 helped India eclipse Australia's 338, the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI history. The five-wicket win sets up a final date with South Africa, to be played at the same venue on Sunday, November 2.

India's semi-final victory against the record seven-time World champions was more than just a win. It will be remembered as a significant event in India's sporting history, even a cultural crescendo, echoing the spirit of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India'.

Chak De, Eighteen Years Hence

That movie, inspired by real-life coach Mir Ranjan Negi's Commonwealth Games 2002 gold-winning exploits, became a rallying cry for women's sport in India. An underdog Indian women's hockey team defied odds to conquer the world, capped off by a final victory against Australia via a penalty shoot-out. This India vs Australia narrative is unmissable, rather interestingly.

Related Content
Related Content

Eighteen years after the movie's critically acclaimed and commercially successful release, life imitated art, as they say. For those who had savoured every frame of that celluloid classic and then witnessed Indian women rewrite history in real time, the parallels would be unmissable. Cinematic fantasy turned into a sporting reality!

'Chak De!' showed the systemic neglect women athletes faced in the country back in 2007. Fast forward to 2025, and Indian women's cricket is no longer in the shadows. The journey from playing in near-empty stadiums to packed venues like DY Patil is a testament to this transformation.

Winding Road To Recognition

It's also a fact that this journey has been long and layered, with countless hurdles along the way. For decades, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s unrivalled growth as a sporting body, women's cricket in India existed in obscurity — underfunded, and more worryingly, underappreciated.

It was only in 2006 that the BCCI formally recognised women's cricket when the Women's Cricket Association of India merged with it. Now, it's safe to say that the tide has turned.

The launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 also proved as a game-changer. It replicated the uber-successful Indian Premier League (IPL), the men's version, albeit in a less glamorous fashion, but brought visibility and a new generation of fans, who are ready to invest their time and money into the women's game.

Stars like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh became household names, while international icons such as Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver-Brunt brought international flair, giving a whole new meaning to Indian women's cricket. WPL has already elevated the women's game.

Elsewhere in Australia, multiple players have breached the threshold of USD 1 million annual earnings, and with the next WPL auction in November, the group is likely to expand. The Aussies, of course, remain the most sought-after foreign players in both WPL and IPL.

South Africa's own journey to the ODI World Cup final, led by Laura Wolvaardt, reflects this trend. The Proteas have played back-to-back Women's T20 World Cup finals, and they are now on the cusp of winning a first global trophy, emulating the success of their male counterparts, current holders of the ICC World Test Championship mace. This reflects the growing depth and competitiveness of the women's game, and that it is not limited to the traditional centres.

For women's cricket to truly thrive, India must lead from the front, as evidently seen in the men's game — not merely as a financial powerhouse, but as a consistent contender for global titles.

"The pace at which women's cricket is growing in India is unbelievable... Girls have started playing on the streets with boys, which you never used to see happen. They want to be a Jemimah Rodrigues or a Deepti Sharma," former IPL player Abhishek Jhunjhunwala told BBC Test Match Special.

"It is a proper career now for women. If India go on to win this World Cup, this will change women's cricket. The game is growing rapidly worldwide but in a commercial aspect, this will change drastically."

Remember The Titans

This is also a time to honour legends like Mithali Raj, India's highest run-scorer; Jhulan Goswami, the workhorse who led the bowling attack for two decades; Anjum Chopra, the charismatic captain who led the team long before the limelight found the women's game, and others.

Today, in various roles — as mentors, commentators, administrators, scouts, etc. — they continue to serve the sport they inherited from the pioneers like Shantha Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji, Fowzieh Khalili, and others. It was their collective will and perseverance that laid the foundation for this era.

India's rise also mirrors the global growth in women's cricket. The wider recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC), reserving World Cup cycles for both ODI and T20I formats, the launch of franchise-based domestic leagues in Australia, England, Pakistan and the Caribbean, etc., have all helped create a vibrant ecosystem.

Broadcast deals, sponsorships, and record-breaking crowds signal a sport in full bloom. For example, the T20I World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India witnessed the Melbourne Cricket Ground filled to the brim with a record 86,174 people in attendance. Other iconic venues have also seen encouraging turnouts.

The Coach Effect

If Kabir Khan was the fictional architect, Amol Muzumdar is the real-world tactician. Appointed head coach of the women's cricket team in 2023, Muzumdar arrived without fanfare. But the domestic giant with two decades of playing experience, and having already coached teams in junior setups, brought a vision to transform the team from also-rans to title challengers.

And so far, he has managed to translate that into results. He is one game away from becoming an Indian World Cup-winning coach, a feat previously achieved only by PR Man Singh (manager), Lalchand Rajput, and Rahul Dravid.

Under Muzumdar, India's women have evolved as world beaters. The team's recent performances, especially against Australia, the most dominant side in cricket history, are not only commendable but also signal where the team is heading. He's nurtured a team that wants to play a fearless brand of cricket, which was on full display in the semi-final.

He has not only given young stars like Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, etc., freedom to play without fear, but also brought players from fringe regions into the national reckoning.

In 'Chak De! India,' Kabir Khan famously said, "Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hain, na dikhai dete hain... sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai — India," as the fictional team prepared to take on the world. Today, Muzumdar's dynamic squad is doing just that — reshaping the narrative with every outing. And the world is taking notice.

Let's go! India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND Crumble To 125 Despite Abhishek Sharma’s Brilliance

  2. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  3. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

  4. Jemimah Terms Harmanpreet's World Cup Semi-Final Dismissal 'Blessing In Disguise': Here's Why

  5. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  5. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival