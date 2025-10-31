‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

South Africa's own journey to the ODI World Cup final, led by Laura Wolvaardt, reflects this trend. The Proteas have played back-to-back Women's T20 World Cup finals, and they are now on the cusp of winning a first global trophy, emulating the success of their male counterparts, current holders of the ICC World Test Championship mace. This reflects the growing depth and competitiveness of the women's game, and that it is not limited to the traditional centres.