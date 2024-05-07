Cricket

Rohit Sharma Should Take Break Before T20I World Cup 2024: Michael Clarke

Rohit Sharma, who will lead India in the next month’s 20-team global showpiece, has four single-digit scores in his last five outings for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL

Advertisement

AP/FILE
Rohit Sharma is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Photo: AP/FILE
info_icon

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke does not read much into Rohit Sharma’s string of poor scores, but suggests that the "fatigued" Indian skipper take a break to freshen up ahead of the T20I World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, who will lead India in the next month’s 20-team global showpiece, has four single-digit scores in his last five outings for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

The 37-year-old has had a busy season this year with an intense five-Test series preceding the IPL for Mumbai Indians, who are all but eliminated from the race to the playoffs this year.

Advertisement

Spectators at the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. - AP
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: India Vs Pakistan New York Venue Unveiled; ICC To Use Drop-In Pitches

BY PTI

“Rohit, being the wise judge of his own performances, will undoubtedly be disappointed, especially considering his strong start. In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well,” Clarke told Star Sports.

“A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. He's going to have to find form,” Clarke continued.

Rohit played as an impact substitute in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders last week, raising some concerns for the Indian camp.

Advertisement

However, he played a full game against Sunrisers Hyderabad three days later.

Clarke said it is only a matter of time before Rohit gets back to his usual elements as a batter.

“He was in a great mood. He's happy, which is a really good sign. He doesn't seem to be struggling with his timing; it's just a matter of getting out,” he said.

“With someone like Rohit, it's only a matter of time before he finds his form again. Hopefully, he stresses less and focuses on his game because he's too talented to keep missing out. He's at his best when he's timing the ball, rather than trying to force it,” he added.

Clarke, meanwhile, also had praise in store for Rohit’s deputy for the World Cup and MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who returned with 4-0-31-3 in their seven-wicket win over SRH on Monday.

“In the last couple of games, he's been taking wickets with his bowling, making some adjustments along the way. For an all-rounder, success in one department boosts confidence across the board,” Clarke said.

“This aspect is crucial for Hardik Pandya's cricket in any format — he needs to contribute with the ball. Initially, he didn't bowl as much as expected or desired in the first half of this tournament. However, in the last three or four games, he's returned to form.”

Advertisement

Virat Kohli will be seen in the upcoming T20 World Cup. - BCCI
IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Nisarg Patel Eager To Face Off With Virat Kohli And Co

BY PTI

Clarke also said Pandya used his bouncers effectively which is an essential weapon in his armoury.

“He used his bouncer effectively, which I love seeing because it is a strong weapon in his arsenal. He executed the basics flawlessly, which is not only beneficial for Mumbai but also for Indian cricket as a whole, as it will enhance his overall performance,” said Clarke.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Attacked, Gang-Raped In Rajasthan’s Banswara, 2 Held
  2. Tamil Nadu: Van With Rs 666 Cr Worth Gold Jewels Capsizes
  3. Excise 'Scam' Case: Delhi Court Extends Kavitha's Judicial Custody Till May 14
  4. 'Not Expecting Pat On Back': Supreme Court To Doctors' Body After Patanjali Flags Interview
  5. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  2. Complaint Filed Against 'Jolly LLB 3' By Lawyer For Allegedly Disrespecting The Indian Judiciary: Report
  3. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  4. Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See
  5. Beyoncé’s Name To Be Added To French Encyclopaedic Dictionary
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I- Taskin Ahmed Keeping It Tight For Batter, No Run
  2. Paris Games 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Olympic Torch Relay Journey- In Pics
  3. Paris Games 2024: All You Need To Know About The Journey Of Olympic Torch Relay
  4. Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 3: Tim Merlier Triumphs In Chaotic Bunch Sprint To Claim Stage 3 Victory- In Pics
  5. Casemiro Told To Quit Manchester United After Hapless Crystal Palace Display
World News
  1. US Soldier Detained In Russia On Theft Charges
  2. Ukraine-Born House Member Who Opposed Aiding Her Native Country Defends Her Seat In Indiana Primary
  3. Putin Begins His Fifth Term As President, More In Control Of Russia Than Ever
  4. In Photos: Brazil Floods
  5. Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress