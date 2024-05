National

Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Outlook's Naseer Ganai and Chinki Sinha speak with Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Srinagar's candidate from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. The party aims to address restoration of the region's dignity, status, and autonomy, along with confronting challenges related to the denial of basic rights and press freedom.