Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges

As the nation gears up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has uncovered a disturbing trend of numerous candidates with criminal cases, including charges of corruption, contesting across various phases

Left, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, Centre, Karti P Chidambaram, Right, former Chief Minister of Karnataka H. D. Kumaraswamy
The excitement for the Lok Sabha elections is in full swing and the third phase of voting was completed across the country on May 7. Whatever be the results of the elections, some figures released by ADR regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are quite worrying. These reports were across the political spectrum, including a report on names of many politicians who have serious criminal cases against them.

So far, these reports were limited to elections being held in the first four phases.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 was held on April 19, in which elections were held in a total of 101 seats; with a total of 1618 candidates, including candidates from various parties and independent candidates, in the fray.

According to the ADR report on the first phase of the elections, out of these 1618 candidates, 251 (16 per cent) are such candidates against whom criminal cases are registered under various sections, and 160 such candidates are accused of committing serious crimes, including corruption and other cases in which the provision of punishment is more than 5 years.

A box of fake currency notes amid protest over Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in March, 2023 - Getty Images
Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew

BY Sonali

Similarly, according to the reports of the second, third, and upcoming fourth phase of elections, a total of 4260 candidates have filed nominations for these elections. Out of these 4260 candidates, there are 854 candidates against whom criminal cases are registered. Among these names, there are 613 names against whom there are allegations of serious crimes.

Who are those famous candidates against whom there are corruption charges?

Karti P Chidambaram

Karti is contesting elections from Shiv Ganga Constituency of Tamil Nadu with the ticket of the Indian National Congress. He is the son of former Home Minister P Chidambaram. In the affidavit given to the Election Commission, he stated that he has total assets worth more than Rs 96 crore. According to ADR report, 11 cases are registered against Karti Chidambaram under various sections. In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate and CBI filed a corruption case against Karti. He is accused of taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from Vedanta to get visas for 300 Chinese nationals to work in the power plant of Vedanta company in Punjab.

H. D. Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy is the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and son of former Prime Minister H.D Deve Gowda. He is also the President of Janata Dal (Secular), contesting from Mandya seat in Karnataka. In the affidavit given to the Election Commission, he stated that he has total assets worth more than Rs 217 crore. According to the ADR report, Kumaraswamy is accused of denotifying two different plots of land acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) during his tenure as Chief Minister from June 2006 to October 2007.

H D Kumaraswamy - null
No Question Of Defending Prajwal, Will Take Merciless Action If Charges Proved: Kumaraswamy

BY PTI

Ganesh Singh

Ganesh Singh is BJP's candidate from Satna, Madhya Pradesh. Sitting MP from Satna since 2004, Ganesh Singh has declared his assets worth more than Rs 9 crore before the Election Commission. According to the ADR report, 3 cases are registered against Singh. In 2011, Singh was accused of bribing journalists by calling them to a press conference during Lal Krishna Advani's Jaan Chetna Yatra.

Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel is the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and is the Congress candidate from Rajnandangaon of Chhattisgarh. Baghel has declared his assets worth more than Rs 34 crore before the Election Commission. According to the ADR report, 3 cases are registered against him. In March 2024, the Economic Offenses Wing of Raipur registered an FIR against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in the Mahadev betting App case.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi is the sitting MP from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Kanimozhi's brother MK Stalin is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi is contesting elections once again from Thoothukkudi seat. She has declared her assets worth more than Rs 60 crore before the Election Commission. According to the ADR report, 2 cases are registered against her. Previously, she has been accused of being involved in the 2G spectrum scam but in 2017, she was acquitted along with all the other accused in the case. She has also been accused of being involved in tax invasion by the Income Tax Department.

