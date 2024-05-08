Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi is the sitting MP from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Kanimozhi's brother MK Stalin is currently the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi is contesting elections once again from Thoothukkudi seat. She has declared her assets worth more than Rs 60 crore before the Election Commission. According to the ADR report, 2 cases are registered against her. Previously, she has been accused of being involved in the 2G spectrum scam but in 2017, she was acquitted along with all the other accused in the case. She has also been accused of being involved in tax invasion by the Income Tax Department.