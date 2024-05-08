Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew

Impact on Democracy

Elections in India have become an expensive affair. The ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024 are said to be the biggest and costliest in the world. N Bhaskar Rao of Centre for Media Studies, a non-profit which has been tracking Indian elections for over three decade, was quoted by news reports saying that the overall budget of General Elections 2024 is approximately 1.3 lakh crores; the number has doubled from the previous elections held in 2019. This number includes government expenditure, political parties’ and candidates’ expenditure, among other things.



Experts also say that since the elections are now held in more phases resulting in the increase in the overall duration of the process, the budget to hold elections has also gone up.



A working paper published in March 2023 claimed that income and wealth inequality in India at present is worse than it was in the 1920s. The paper states that the top 10 per cent of the population in India held 65 per cent of the share in wealth in 2022-23, while the bottom 50 per cent of the population only had 6.4 per cent.



In a country where the union government is providing free ration to 80 crore people, where the national unemployment rate stands at 7.6 per cent; the country which stands at 111 out of 125 on the Global Hunger Index, elections and politics marred by money-power is a deterrent for democracy.



In the campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, we are witnessing the continuing trend of huge rallies, road shows, helicopters dropping candidates and leaders from one state to another, etc while people–the voters–are rendered nothing more than ‘star-stuck’. Many political parties hire agencies to run their campaigns offline and online. Narratives are built on social media which may or may not reflect the situation on the ground but capture the headlines, nonetheless, especially on television news channels.



What and where are the real issues of the voters? The promises of basic facilities such as bijli-sadak-paani are still relevant after 70 years of Independence. Does this not sing the tragic song of the state of Indian democracy? Elections are the moment of opportunity for voters to question the political parties and politicians about their past promises; it is a strong medium to hold them accountable. But with so much money in the air who will pay heed to the common people?