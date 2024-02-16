Electoral Bonds: Does the Biggest Gainer Stand to Lose the Most?

The CPI(M), which rules the southern Indian state of Kerala, appeared the happiest of all parties. They highlighted on social media how it was the “only one political party” that demanded a ban on electoral bonds in its manifesto, refused to take money through it, and “resisted this legalised electoral corruption.” The CPI(M), indeed, was one of the parties in the case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, hoped it would embarrass the BJP. “BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribes and commission. Today it has been acknowledged,” he wrote in a social media post.

Congress’ ally and Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the DMK, welcomed the SC verdict. The apex court had “rightly held that the electoral bonds are unconstitutional,” Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote in a social media post. The judgment “has restored the democracy and level playing field for all political parties” and “ensured the common man’s faith in the system,” he wrote.

West Bengal’s ruling party, the TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale termed the apex court verdict as “possibly the most HISTORIC judgment & intervention in the last 5 years.”

“EC will now have to publish the list of all electoral bond donors & parties they donated to by mid-March. Most important to watch - how many of the donors who gave electoral bonds to the BJP are individuals & companies facing ED & CBI action,” Gokhale wrote in a social media post.

However, CPI(M), which is an opposition party in West Bengal, hopes that the disclosure of donor-recipient details will also expose the TMC’s nexus with various business groups.

The TMC has been the biggest beneficiary of the scheme among the regional parties. Though its presence is felt mostly in one state, the amount it received stands very close to that of the Congress, which has an all-India presence. The DMK and the BRS do not stand far behind.

Similarly, AIDMK leaders in Tamil Nadu hope to get a chance to corner the DKM once its donor details are revealed.

While political observers expected the BJP to bear most of the brunt of the Thursday order, regional parties may have their share of embarrassment as well.