Parliament Debate LIVE: LS, RS Set For Fiery Debate On Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor
The first week of disruption in Parliament's Monsoon session is set to give way to a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday as the ruling alliance and the Opposition prepare to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.
The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Leader Raises Questions Against Centre On Op Sindoor
As discussion on Operation Sindoor is set to happen in Parliament today, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, "We want answers to our four questions. The government has been incapable to take action against terrorists. From where they came? Who were they? Trump repeated 25 times about ceasefire, we want clarification from the government. We also want to know, they say Operation Sindoor continues, Pakistan was informed beforehand, the terror camps were destroyed, but the terrorists remained safe."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Says, 'Where Are Those Terrorists? Only Government Can Answer'
Ahead of the discussion on Operation Sindoor is set to happen in Parliament today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "There are two topics, we congratulate Armed Forces for their courage, valour, if they could have been allowed, they would have taken PoK. As far as Pahalgam is concerned, there was one more attack earlier, we have still not got information on these two attacks, the question is, why such attacks are happening in BJP regime? Where are those terrorists? Only the government can answer..."
'When Ravan Crossed Laxman Rekha...': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Social Media Post Ahead Of Parl Debate
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in a post on social media wrote, "Discussion on #OperationSindoor to begin today... When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire!"
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Multi-Layered Security Lapse In Pahalgam Ahead Of Terrorist Attack
In Outlook Magazine's 11 May 2025 issue 'Kashmir Terror Attack', journalists Toufiq Rashid and Ishfaq Naseem raised issue of 'multi-layered security lapses in Pahalgam', they spoke to security experts who pointed out that the attack on civilians at Baisaran seemed to be "a serious and multi-layered security lapse. The security apparatus had mistakenly believed that there was “no militant presence” there and presumed that militants “would not attack tourists”."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 PM Due To Protests Against Bihar SIR
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following opposition protests over Bihar voter roll revision. Meanhwile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar as Chair rejects adjournment notices to discuss revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Before adjourning the lower house till 12 pm, Speaker Om Birla said, "(Congress leader) Mr Gogoi and other leaders came and said that a discussion should be held on Operation Sindoor, but why are you not letting the House to function? Why are you creating a ruckus? Zero Hour is an important session… The House is adjourned till 12 noon.”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Leaders Participate In India Bloc Protest Against SIR In Bihar
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi can be seen joining the INDIA bloc protest inside Parliament premises against the SIR exercise in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over various issues.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 1PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid protests by opposition members on electoral roll revision in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Minister Slams Protests By Oppn Leaders In Parliament On Day Of Debate
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke on the protests taking place in Parliament premises by opposition leaders leading to adjournment of both the houses and delaying the scheduled debate on Operation Sindoor.
He said, "All parties wanted to hold discussions of 'Operation Sindoor' and it was decided that a 16-hour-long discussion will be held in Parliament today on 'Operation Sindoor'. However, the INDI Alliance, 10 minutes before the session's commencement, came with a new issue and asked the government to give a commitment that, after this discussion, we will also have a discussion on SIR. This is not how the Parliament works... I want to ask if we have all prepared to hold a discussion of 'Operation Sindoor', why are Congress and opposition parties trying to run away from this discussion?"
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Union Minister Says, 'Congress, P Chidambaram Speaking Language Of Pakistan'
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told PTI, "It was the opposition who demanded a discussion of 'Operation Sindoor', but now why are they running away? The entire opposition is not letting a discussion of terrorism... Congress and P Chidambaram are speaking the language of Pakistan."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Leaders Respond To Criticism Against Protests
When asked about the protests held in Parliament Instead of scheduled debate, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Today, in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the government has tried to prevent discussion of the murder of democracy happening in Bihar..."
While Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "What we have seen in the House since this morning shows that the government doesn't want to hold discussions. They don't want to reveal the truth behind Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Begins Debate On Operation Sindoor
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recaps the timeline of incidents that took place on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 this year as part of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Army against terrosist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Rajnath Singh Denies Allegations Of India Reaching Ceasefire Under Pressure
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh continues to speak on Operation Sindoor and praised the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces. He further said that Pakistan had initially rejected "our rationale of specific targeting of terror outfits during Operation Sindoor," adding, "Islamabad thereafter sought to escalate the situation targeting India’s civil and military places, thus, violating ceasefire. "
Singh asserted that "India did not reach ceasefire with Pakistan under any pressure".
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Rajnath Singh Says, 'Oppn Never Asked How Many Pak Flights Did India Shoot Down'
Addressing the questions raised by opposition leaders regarding Pakistan shooting down Indian jets during Operation Sindoor, Union Minister asked, "Why did no one ask if Indian Army shot down Pakistani jets?"
Further answering his own question, he said "yes" Indian Army shot down several jets and drones by Pakistan.
He further said Operation Sindoor was a successful.
The defence minister underlined that Pakistan used missiles, drones, rockets including long-range rockets, among others, to target airports, military establishments and military cantonments. “However, they failed to cause any damage to any establishment,” he emphasised.
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Rajnath Singh Highlights 'Result' Of Operation Sindoor
While leading a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that in any exam, results matter, not whether a pencil was broken during an exam or a pen was lost. Ultimately, results matter, he said, while calling the Opposition to focus on the outcome of Op Sindoor.
In Operation Sindoor, our armed forces fully achieved the objectives they had set, he reiterated.
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Talks And Terror Can't Go Together, Says Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have adopted a different path to establish peace. The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear - talks and terror cannot go together."
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Hits At Rajnath Singh On Pahalgam Attack
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks in the Lok Sabha over Operation Sindoor, asserting that it was the Opposition’s responsibility to question the government on national security lapses.
Speaking during the debate, Gogoi said, "Rajnath Singh ji gave a lot of information, but as Defence Minister, he never mentioned how terrorists from Pakistan reached Pahalgam and killed 26 people..It is our duty to ask questions in the interest of the nation."
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: Congress' Gogoi Targets Central Gov., Highlights The Inability To Counter Pakistan's Aid On Global Stage
During his speech in the parliament today, Indian National Congress' Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the central government's inability to counter Pakistan's request for financial aid from global organisations.
"Why could not you do something to counter Pakistan's loan requests from IMF, ADB and other institutions?" Gogoi asked.
Operation Sindoor Debate: SP Targets Rajnath Singh, Says Did We Kill The 4 Accused Terrorists?
Samajwadi Party's Ramashankar Rajbhar targeted Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, said did we kill the four main terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. "Rajnath Singh said we killed 100 of terrorists. I want to ask if we killed the four main terrorists who were involved in the attack?"
Operation Sindoor Debate: Union Panchayati Raj Minister Targets Congress' Gaurav Gogoi
In his speech on July 28, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh targeted Congress' Gaurav Gogoi comments. "You did say anything to praise the soldiers? You did not even gave any suggestions," Singh said.
He also targeted the Congress-led UPA government and said that your government was not able to control terrorist attacks in the country.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant Targets Central Government's Inability To Catch The Accused Terrorists
Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant on July 28 targeted the central government and asked why they have not been able to arrest the main accused terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. "Why we have been not able to arrest the four main terrorists of the Pahalgam attack. You have time visit other events, Panchayat Raj events," Sawant said.
Sawant praised the army's efforts and said that we stand with the Central government to counter terrorist attacks.
Operation Sindoor Debate: ‘Who Ordered No Deployment?’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Questions Security Lapse At Pahalgam Attack Site
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind G Sawant raised serious concerns over the security arrangements at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding answers on why no forces were present at the time.
“Why was there no security presence at the popular tourist spot on the day of the Pahalgam attack? Who ordered that the armed forces not be deployed there? This is where the investigation should begin,” Sawant said.
His remarks added to the growing chorus from the opposition demanding transparency and accountability from the government over both the attack and the response that followed.
Operation Sindoor Debate: BJP MP Baijayant Panda Targets Congress
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda targeted Congress and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, accusing the Congress of repeatedly surrendering India’s interests over the decades.
“It was amusing when he asked when we will get PoK back… when he mentioned Rafales and the China question. He said India had ‘bowed down’—a word his leader often uses, and I’m sure he would be excited today,” Panda said, referring to Congress’ China stance.
He added, “It’s important to remind the House how many times the Congress has surrendered India’s interests in the past.”
Operation Sindoor Debate: Queries On Number Of Terrorist Dominated The Session. Here Are Complete Details
Members of opposition focused on targeting the government today on the status of the main accused terrorists. The Indian Army had earlier said that they targeted and destroyed the infrastructure in nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir with Operation Sindoor and later it was revealed that at least 100 terrorists were killed in it.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Jaishankar Says India's Actions Against Pakistan Were Loud And Clear
EAM S Jaishankar spoke about the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 persons, mostly civilians.
He also noted the actions that India took against Pakistan the day after the attack, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, cancellation of visa to Pakistani nationals, Islamabad High Commission diplomats declared persona non grata, and closure of the Attari border.
Operation Sindoor Debate: S Jaishankar Says EU, BRICS, And Other Countries Showed Support For India's Fight Against Terrorism
In his address, EAM S Jaishankar said that the European Union, BRICS, and other countries had offered their support for India's fight against terrorism.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Trump Did Not Call PM Modi Between April 22 to June 17, Says EAM Jaishankar
Explaining the interactions and clarifications between US and India during Operation Sindoor, EAM Jaishankar said that at no stage, in any conversation with the US, was there a linkage with trade and what was going on.
"There was no call between PM Modi and US President Trump between April 22 when Trump called to convey his sympathy about the Pahalgam attacks. Trump again called on June 17 to inform PM Modi to explain why he could not meet," he said.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Union Home Minister Lashes, Says Opposition Will Stay In The Minority For 20 Years
Union Home inister Amit Shah took a strong swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of lacking faith in India’s External Affairs Minister while trusting foreign nations.
“I have an objection that they (Opposition) don’t have faith in a foreign minister,er but they have faith in some other country,” Shah said. “I can understand the importance of foreign relations in their party. But this doesn’t mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House.”
Shah added pointedly, “This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years.” The comment underscored the ruling party’s confidence in its governance and foreign policy handling amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Delegations Lead By Tharoor, And Others Made India Proud, Says Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar said that the leaders of Operation Sindoor, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, made India proud across the globe.
"They made us proud. They made our posture of zero-tolerance very clear," Jaishankar said.
Operation Sindoor Debate: ‘BJP treating Bengalis like Nazis did Jews’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha
TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused BJP-ruled states of persecuting Bengali-speaking people under the guise of identifying illegal immigrants. “Nazis used to take a group of people and dehumanise them... What are they doing with Bengalis across the nation?” she said in the Lok Sabha.
Moitra claimed that around 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states and alleged, “A secret notification has been issued in one BJP-ruled state allowing 30-day detention without trial. In several states, 400–500 people are being picked up and asked to prove they are not Bangladeshis.”
Calling it “the worst kind of persecution,” she said, “This is exactly what happened during Hitler’s time, when people were scared to step outside. Today, children of Bengali workers in places like Gurugram are not going to school out of fear.”
“No one says anything to the rich migrants. The challenge is only for those working in people’s homes,” she said, calling the crackdown classist as well as discriminatory.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Supriya Sule Slams Remarks Made By Tejasvi Surya, Saying, 'He Hasn't Learnt History'
Sule of NCP(SP), while complimenting the security forces involved in Operation Sindoor, drew attention to Rajouri and Poonch, which too faced terror attacks.
Objecting to Surya’s remarks, Sule said it is not true that Nehru never encouraged the defence forces. Claiming this operation to be the first time that the armed forces have performed extraordinarily well, she said, “Surya has insulted thousands of Indian Army officers and their families who have stood for you and I to be safe.”
She listed the many victories and efforts of the Indian Army in countering terrorism and praised the PM for uniting the opposition and letting them lead the anti-terror message abroad.
She concluded by raising questions regarding the objective of the operation for the people who lost their lives in the attacks at Pahalgam, Poonch and Rajori.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Anurag Thakur: 'Pakistan couldn't last 48 hours against our Army'
Anurag Thakur claimed that India's Operation Sindoor dealt a severe blow to Pakistan, specifically citing the Rahim Khan Airbase.
He said, "Ask Pakistan how catastrophic our Indian missiles were. It's been more than two months, but Rahim Khan Airbase is still non-functional."
He added that Pakistan's old slogan on "bleed India with a thousand cuts", has failed in the face of Operation Sindoor.
Thakur said, "The opposition must remind Rahul Gandhi that our Army strikes where it hurts the most."
Operation Sindoor Debate: PM Modi has not spoken on any false foreign claim: CPI (ML) (L) MP Raja Ram Singh
MP Raja Ram Singh said, “India, which was started by our forefathers - Gandhi, Bhaghat Singh, Ambedkar - began on the basis of anti-imperialism, against the British. Today, we are talking about the trade deal, and it was said that, like the East India Company, America is taking things by threatening us with tariffs, imprisoning our migrant workers, or Donald Trump claiming that he prevented the India-Pakistan conflict. PM Modi has not opened his mouth about any of the false claims of Donald Trump.”
Operation Sindoor Debate: AIMIM Owaisi: 'How can a gora sitting in White House declare ceasefire?
“Does your conscience allow that, despite closing trade with Pakistan, not allowing their aircraft in our airspace, their boats can’t enter our waters, then why would you allow a cricket match with Pakistan in Surat?,” Mr. Owaisi says.
Who is accountable for Pahalgam? 7.5 lakh soldiers in the army, Central Paramilitary force, but where did these 4 rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? If it is the L-G, then have him removed; if it is the IB or police, then take action. But you think that the operation is over and we will forget whom to place accountability on,” he says.
Operation Sindoor Debate: PM Modi praises Jaishankar, Rajnath for Operation Sindoor speeches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the speeches delivered by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh during the Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor, calling their interventions “outstanding” and “insightful.”
Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India’s perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor.”
On Rajnath Singh’s address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said, “An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India’s security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor.”
Both ministers had mounted a strong defence of the government’s decision to keep the operation classified initially and took on the Opposition for raising doubts about the strike's timing and objectives. While Jaishankar hit out at the Congress for “trying to de-legitimise the armed forces,” Rajnath refused to share details about casualties, saying the information was classified and in national interest.
Operation Sindoor Debate: Pappu Yadav Slams Centre For Doing Politics On Operation Sindoor
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav slammed the Modi government for doing politics on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, saying the government will be ousted the day it stops saying ‘Pakistan-Pakistan’. He also raised questions on how the terrorists were able to infiltrate the area.