He said, "All parties wanted to hold discussions of 'Operation Sindoor' and it was decided that a 16-hour-long discussion will be held in Parliament today on 'Operation Sindoor'. However, the INDI Alliance, 10 minutes before the session's commencement, came with a new issue and asked the government to give a commitment that, after this discussion, we will also have a discussion on SIR. This is not how the Parliament works... I want to ask if we have all prepared to hold a discussion of 'Operation Sindoor', why are Congress and opposition parties trying to run away from this discussion?"