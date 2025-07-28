From The Sky And The Streets: Palestinians Cling To Lifelines As Aid Reaches Northern Gaza

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, Gaza Strip.
Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians hold onto an aid truck returning to Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen, in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.
Trucks carrying humanitarian aids line up to enter the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.