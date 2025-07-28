International

From The Sky And The Streets: Palestinians Cling To Lifelines As Aid Reaches Northern Gaza

In Gaza City, sacks of flour fall from the sky and are hauled through rubble-strewn streets, lifelines in a place where hunger has become a daily reality. Humanitarian aid was airdropped over northern Gaza and delivered by convoys struggling to push through shattered roads and blocked crossings. Scenes from the ground show Palestinians clinging to aid trucks, clutching donated food, and crowding around community kitchens, signs not just of desperation, but of survival.