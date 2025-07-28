Sports

Tour De France 2025: Tadej Pogacar Wins Title Despite Final-Stage Hiccup

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France 2025 on Sunday, 27 July, marking his fourth title win. The Slovenian cyclist entered the final stage with a lead of over four minutes, but still pushed for a victory in the final stage, even though his title was already secured. However, Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the final stage, despite the risk of heavy rainfall leading to a neutralisation of timings 50 kilometres from the finish. Despite the hiccup, Pogacar secured overall victory, finishing 4 minutes 24 seconds ahead of second-placed Jonas Vingegaard.