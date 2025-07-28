Sports

Tour De France 2025: Tadej Pogacar Wins Title Despite Final-Stage Hiccup

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France 2025 on Sunday, 27 July, marking his fourth title win. The Slovenian cyclist entered the final stage with a lead of over four minutes, but still pushed for a victory in the final stage, even though his title was already secured. However, Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the final stage, despite the risk of heavy rainfall leading to a neutralisation of timings 50 kilometres from the finish. Despite the hiccup, Pogacar secured overall victory, finishing 4 minutes 24 seconds ahead of second-placed Jonas Vingegaard.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photo: Jonathan Milan, Tadej Pogacar, Florian Lipowitz
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: Bernard Papon, Pool Photo via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan, the best sprinter, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France winner, and Germany's Florian Lipowitz, the best young rider, from left, celebrate during the presentation ceremony for the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: best climber Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: Bernard Papon, Pool Photo via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, holds the award for the best climber as he celebrates during the presentation ceremony for the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Tadej Pogacar with UAE Team Emirates XRG
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: Bernard Papon, Pool Photo via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France winner, stands on the podium with his bike and his UAE Team Emirates XRG during the presentation ceremony for the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: Yoan Valat, Pool Photo via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France winner, is greeted by his partner Urska Zigart after finishing, the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.3 kilometers (82.1 miles) with start in Mantes-la-Ville and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Belgiums Wout van Aert
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Stage winner Belgium's Wout van Aert pedals at the Place du Terre in the Montmartre district, during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, pedals by the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district, during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: Etienne Garnier, Pool via AP

Stage winner Belgium's Wout van Aert, right, leads Tour de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in the Montmartre district of Montmartre during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Cycling fans
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Cycling fans run on the street in the Montmartre district before the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris in Paris

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Dancers, one riding a bike, perform outside the Moulin Rouge cabaret during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris, in Paris.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: 2
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

People clap their hands as the pack rides up Montmartre district during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris.

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, leads the pack as they pedal up the Montmartre hill during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris, in Paris

Tour De France 2025 cycling race Last stage photos: Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard
Tour De France 2025: Stage 21 | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rides the Montmartre hill past the Sacre Coeur basilica during the last stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris, in Paris

