55% Political Funds From 'Unknown' Sources During 2016-22, BJP Got More Than 3 Times Of All Parties Combined: Watchdog

The 31 parties, including seven national and 24 regional parties, received a total of Rs 16,437.63 crore in funds. Of these funds, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) own declarations show that its funds were more than three times of the funds of all other parties combined.

For the year 2022-23, audit reports of only 29 parties' audit statements are available on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, according to the website. The data for 2023-24 is not yet available. This means that the data for 2022-23 and 2023-24 is not yet complete.