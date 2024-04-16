A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?

The right to vote has been held to be a “statutory right“ by the Supreme Court and not a fundamental right in multiple judgements. Apart from the right to vote, a voter in India has the right to know information, including criminal past and other antecedents, about candidates who want to be their representatives. The top court too has reiterated in subsequent judgments that the voter has a fundamental right to know the candidates’ background under Article 19 (right to freedom of speech and expression) of our Constitution.