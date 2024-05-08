IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Push For Playoffs Berth

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant celebrate after winning against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson hits a six to complete his 50 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk hits six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant falls while attempting to hit a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.