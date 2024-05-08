Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Push For Playoffs Berth

Australia’s young Twenty20 batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a whirlwind half-century as Delhi Capitals notched a crucial 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk, left out of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, gave perfect momentum upfront with a 20-ball 50 as Delhi made a challenging 221-8 after Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field at a venue where all four previous games this season were won by teams batting first. Captain Sanju Samson kept Rajasthan in the hunt with a blistering 86 off 46 balls with six sixes and eight boundaries but his controversial dismissal in the 16th over saw the visitors finishing at 201-8 for its third loss this season. Rajasthan has 16 points and stayed at No. 2 on net run-rate behind table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi with 12 points is tied with three other teams — Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants — as race for the playoffs gets tight.