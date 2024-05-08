Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Push For Playoffs Berth

Australia’s young Twenty20 batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a whirlwind half-century as Delhi Capitals notched a crucial 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk, left out of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, gave perfect momentum upfront with a 20-ball 50 as Delhi made a challenging 221-8 after Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field at a venue where all four previous games this season were won by teams batting first. Captain Sanju Samson kept Rajasthan in the hunt with a blistering 86 off 46 balls with six sixes and eight boundaries but his controversial dismissal in the 16th over saw the visitors finishing at 201-8 for its third loss this season. Rajasthan has 16 points and stayed at No. 2 on net run-rate behind table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi with 12 points is tied with three other teams — Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants — as race for the playoffs gets tight.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant celebrate after winning against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between in New Delhi.

1/11
DC bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket
DC bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

2/11
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

3/11
Sanju Samson celebrates 50 Runs
Sanju Samson celebrates 50 Runs Manish Swarup

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson hits a six to complete his 50 runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

4/11
Axar Patel celebrates Jos Buttlers wicket
Axar Patel celebrates Jos Buttler's wicket | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

5/11
DCs Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot
DCs' Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

6/11
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

7/11
Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates fifty
Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates fifty | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

8/11
DCs Jake Fraser-McGurk hits a six
DCs' Jake Fraser-McGurk hits a six | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk hits six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

9/11
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

10/11
Abishek Porel celebrates fifty runs
Abishek Porel celebrates fifty runs | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

11/11
DC captain Rishabh Pant
DC captain Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant falls while attempting to hit a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

