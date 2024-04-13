  1. HOME
Name: Jake Fraser-Mcgurk

Born: 11th April 2002 in Box Hill, Victoria Australia

Jake Matthew Fraser-McGurk is an Australian cricketer who made his first-class debut in November 2019 for Victoria in the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield. He made his List A debut in November 2019, for Victoria in the 2019-20 Marsh One Day Cup. Just five days later, Fraser-McGurk added another feather to his cap by making his List A debut for Victoria in the Marsh One-Day Cup. Remarkably, he scored a fifty on his first-class, List A, and later, his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, showcasing his natural batting prowess.

Fraser-McGurk's early exploits in domestic cricket caught the attention of the national selectors, and in December 2019, he was named in Australia's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. However, his participation in the tournament was cut short due to an unfortunate incident where he was scratched by a monkey during a team trip to a nature reserve.

Undeterred by the setback, Fraser-McGurk continued to make strides in his domestic career. On December 12, 2020, he made his Twenty20 debut for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League season.

Fraser-McGurk's meteoric rise reached new heights on October 8, 2023, when he etched his name in the record books by scoring the fastest List A hundred off just 29 balls, surpassing the previous record held by AB de Villiers.

In the 2024 IPL season, Fraser-McGurk showcased his talent on the global stage, representing the Delhi Capitals. On his debut, he scored an impressive 55 runs off just 35 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

While Fraser-McGurk's performances fueled speculation about his potential selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup, he ultimately missed out on the squad.

In first-class cricket, the 20-year-old Fraser-McGurk has scored 1,612 runs from 26 matches at an average of 40.30, with 3 centuries and 10 half-centuries. His List A numbers are equally impressive with 1,408 runs from 33 games at 49.57, including 4 tons and 8 fifties. He holds the record for the fastest List A hundred off just 29 balls. In T20 cricket, Fraser-McGurk has amassed 1,021 runs from 44 matches at a blistering strike rate of 142.78, with a top score of 88 not out. He has also represented Australia in 4 ODIs and 9 T20Is so far, scoring 324 runs across the two formats.

