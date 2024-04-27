Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Rishabh Pant is in sublime form and with a sensational 88-run knock against Gujarat Titans in just 43 balls, he has announced his comeback. He likes to slog in the death overs and we saw how he managed to get 31 runs from the last over of Mohit Sharma. Akash Madhwal has failed to impress so far and will be tested against Pant on Saturday. The dew factor will not be there as it's a day match, so that is another positive for Madhwal.