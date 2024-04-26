Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, will take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
With four wins out of nine games, the Delhi team is currently placed sixth in the points table, with an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mumbai, known for their slow starts, will be aiming to turn things around. Mumbai is currently in eighth place in the points table.
Both teams have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. Tomorrow's match between the two sides will start at 3:30 PM.
DC vs MI Head To Head
Delhi and Mumbai have clashed 34 times in the IPL till now. DC have won 15 and MI 19. Delhi’s highest total against MI is 213. Mumbai’s highest total against DC is 234, which came in the last match between the two on April 7.
Live Streaming Details Of DC Vs MI, IPL 2024
When will the DC vs MI, IPL 2024 match be played?
DC will go against MI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday, April 27. The match starts at 3:30pm IST.
Where to watch the DC vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?
The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and Kayo Sports will do the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches.
Where to watch the DC vs MI match online in India?
The DC vs MI live streaming of IPL 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
DC vs MI Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
The match starts at 3:30pm.