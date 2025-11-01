India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

South Africa A got to 309 in their first innings
India A bowled out for 234 in response on Day 2
Rishabh Pant scores just 17 runs in comeback innings
South Africa A will look to build on their overnight 105-run lead when they resume batting on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against India A on Saturday (November 1, 2025) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live.
On Day 2, after bowling out RSA A for 309, India A were dismissed for 234, with captain Rishabh Pant falling for just 17. Teenager Ayush Mhatre (65, 76 balls) was the lone India A batter who displayed some resolve, while off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen returned figures of 5/61 for the Proteas.
Pant did an excellent job behind the wickets on his return to competitive cricket after three months but he failed to replicate it in front of the wicket.
In their second innings, the tourists were 30 for no loss, extending the 75-run first-innings lead to 105 runs. Jordan Hermann (12) and Lesego Senokwane (9) were batting at stumps.
Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Bengaluru on the third day of the opening India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test:
The probability of precipitation is one percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with the sun shining through high clouds.
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 be played?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 is scheduled to start at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 9:30am IST.
Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
India A: Rishabh Pant (c), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele
(With PTI inputs)