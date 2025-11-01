India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Bengaluru?

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 Weather Forecast: Expect a rain-free day in Bengaluru with the sun shining through high clouds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test Day 3 Live Streaming Hourly Weather Forecast
Captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day two of the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa A got to 309 in their first innings

  • India A bowled out for 234 in response on Day 2

  • Rishabh Pant scores just 17 runs in comeback innings

South Africa A will look to build on their overnight 105-run lead when they resume batting on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against India A on Saturday (November 1, 2025) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Watch the IND-A vs RSA-A match live.

On Day 2, after bowling out RSA A for 309, India A were dismissed for 234, with captain Rishabh Pant falling for just 17. Teenager Ayush Mhatre (65, 76 balls) was the lone India A batter who displayed some resolve, while off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen returned figures of 5/61 for the Proteas.

Pant did an excellent job behind the wickets on his return to competitive cricket after three months but he failed to replicate it in front of the wicket.

In their second innings, the tourists were 30 for no loss, extending the 75-run first-innings lead to 105 runs. Jordan Hermann (12) and Lesego Senokwane (9) were batting at stumps.

Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Bengaluru on the third day of the opening India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test:

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3: Hourly Weather Forecast For Bengaluru

Related Content
Related Content
Photo: AccuWeather website
info_icon

The probability of precipitation is one percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with the sun shining through high clouds.

India A Vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 2 be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 is scheduled to start at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 9:30am IST.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 be telecast and live streamed?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test, Day 3 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs

India A: Rishabh Pant (c), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Can NEP Avenge United States Defeat In Dubai?

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overton, Carse Take ENG To 222 After Top-Order Collapse

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub, Bowlers Help PAK Beat SA By Nine Wickets, Level Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  3. Day In Pics: October 31 2025

  4. NDA Unveils Bihar Sankalp Patra With Promise of 1 Crore Jobs, Women Empowerment Push

  5. Former India Cricket Captain Azharuddin Finally Begins Innings As Telangana Cabinet Minister

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

  5. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans