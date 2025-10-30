India A Vs South Africa A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Check Out Toss Update, Playing XIs

India A win toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa A
All eyes on Rishabh Pant's comeback from injury layoff
Proteas to monitor performance of Zubayr Hamza
India A won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 30, 2025). Watch the cricket match live.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Playing XIs
India A: Rishabh Pant (c), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele
Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket after a three-month injury-enforced hiatus will be the primary focal point of this four-day match for the Indians. Pant had sustained a foot injury during the fourth Test against England on July 23, and the wicketkeeper-batter has been on the rehabilitation route ever since.
If he does well and stays match-fit, the 28-year-old would likely replace Dhruv Jurel for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against world champions South Africa.
From the Proteas' perspective, they will be monitoring the performance of Zubayr Hamza, who has been recalled to the Test side after a near two-year gap.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Live Streaming Details
Where will the India A vs South Africa A, 1st unofficial Test be telecast and live streamed?
The India A vs South Africa A, 1st unofficial Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Squads
India A: Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.
South Africa A: Marques Ackerman (c), Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.
