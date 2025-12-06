Bahrain 1-5 Algeria, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Highlights: Fennec Foxes Register First Win In Goal Fest At The Khalifa Stadium

Bahrain Vs Algeria, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Reigning champions Algeria defeated minnows Bahrain in a crucial Group D match at the Khalifa International stadium

Reigning champions Algeria bounced back from a disappointing opening draw to thrash Bahrain 5-1 in a Group D encounter at the Arab Cup 2025. The Fennec Foxes demonstrated their attacking prowess in a proper goal fest at the Khalifa International stadium. Redouane Berkane opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Bahrain quickly equalized within 3 minutes. However, that was as good as it got for the Reds. Adil Boulbina restored Algeria's lead at the half-hour mark and Yassine Benzia's penalty made it 3-1 at the break. Both Berkane and Boulbina completed their braces in the second half, sealing a comprehensive 5-1 victory and putting Algeria firmly back into contention for the knockout stages. Catch all the highlights and updates from the game below.
LIVE UPDATES

Good Evening to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the all-important Group D match between Bahrain and Algeria from the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Stay tuned with us for the build-up, playing XIs and more as the match kicks-off from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Algeria had played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against a rather weaker side Sudan 3 days ago. The Fennec Foxes, who are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, were locked down completely by the Sudanese defenders.

Algeria also had their striker Adam Ounas sent off for a second bookable foul right before half-time.

Minnows Bahrain were taken down 2-1 by a strong and mighty Iraqi team. An early 10th minute goal from Aymen Hussein was complimented by Mohanad Ali's effort a few minutes later. Bahrain's Sayed Hashim came on as a substitute turned in a decent effort from a great cross inside by Abdulla Al Khalsai.

Starting XI: Chaal (GK), Attal, Baouche, Abada, Bedrane, Lekhal, Bendebka, Benzia, Boulbina, Sayoud (C), Berkane

Substitutes: Yesli, Hadid, Khacef, Tougai, Draoui, Brahimi, Halaimia, Slimani, Guitane, Benchaa

It's for the action to begin between Bahrain and Algeria in this important Group D clash at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha. We are expecting a highly intense game as both teams aim to grab all 3 points today.

Abdulla Al-Khulasi fired Bahrain ahead in the 8th minute, but the celebrations were cut short following a lengthy VAR review, which claims the goal is disallowed for offside. The score remains 0-0. Both teams will now redouble their efforts to break this early deadlock.

Half-hour mark at the Khalifa International stadium and both the teams have made decent movement in the scoresheet. The Fennec Foxes find themselves ahead after Bahrain's opening goal.

Redouane Berkane opened the scoring in the 24th minute but Algeria replied with back-to-back goals. It took Mahdi Abd Al Jabar only a minute to net the equalizer and Adil Boulbina fired in a left-footed shot to the top right corner of the frame.

A dramatic end to the half! In the 45'+7th minute, Yassine Benzia steps up and buries the penalty, making it 1-3! The intensity is palpable as Algeria secure a strong lead going into the interval.

Algeria are making it an one-sided affair against Bahrain, who are hoping for the match to finish as soon as possible.

Algeria make no improvement at all in the 2nd half as they trail by 3 goals and not much time is left on the clock.

Job done for Algeria and they keep the pressure on Iraq at the top of the table. The Fennec Foxes were expected to win tonight and they have done so in style. 5-1 drubbing of Bahrain, who are surely out of the tournament.

That's it for this match in the Arab Cup 2025. Our live coverage of this tournament continues with the match between Iraq and Sudan. Thanks for joining us.

