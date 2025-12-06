Sudan 0-0 Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Falcons Of Jediane Face Tough Test Against Former Champions

Sudan vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group D Matchday 2. | Photo: Instagram

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group D fixture between Sudan and Iraq at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Iraq, who opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Bahrain, lead the group and can secure qualification with another victory tonight. Sudan, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Algeria in their opener and now seek their first win to stay in contention for the knockout stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Sudan vs Iraq football match right here.

6 Dec 2025, 10:43:07 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 55' SDN 0-0 IRQ

6 Dec 2025, 10:32:53 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | SDN 0-0 IRQ The referee blows his whistle, and Sudan get the second half underway. Can the underdogs convert their first half dominance into something tangible? No half-time changes for either side.

6 Dec 2025, 10:18:06 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: HT | SDN 0-0 IRQ Surprisingly, Sudan have been, by far, the better side in the first half. The Falcons of Jediane put incredible pressure on the Iraqi goal in the closing stages of the half, but Iraq somehow hold on for a goalless draw.

6 Dec 2025, 10:01:56 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 32' SDN 0-0 IRQ How did Sudan not score that?! The best chance of the game so far. A long ball from the right was flicked by Robia towards Rahman, but the skipper could not connect properly and blasted his shot way over the bar.

6 Dec 2025, 09:52:27 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 22' SDN 0-0 IRQ Much better, this, from Sudan. Abdelrahman cut inside from the left and had a powerful shot with his right. It beat the stretched arm of the goalkeeper but hit the side netting.

6 Dec 2025, 09:42:56 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 13' SDN 0-0 IRQ Drama!! Rahman made a dashing run into the box but went down after at tumble with Kareem. The Sudanese players surround the referee and ask for a penalty, but he waves play on. Lucky break for the Iraqis!

6 Dec 2025, 09:37:06 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 7' SDN 0-0 IRQ As expected, Iraq have been threatening going forward in the early stages of the match. Maknazi played a beautiful ball into the box, with a number of Iraq players attacking, but Saeed did well to put it behind for a corner.

6 Dec 2025, 09:30:39 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: KO | SDN 0-0 IRQ The referee blows his whistle, and Iraq get tonight's Group D fixture underway in Doha. Stay tuned for live updates from the game.

6 Dec 2025, 09:11:24 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Tonight's fixture will be the first-ever match played between Sudan and Iraq.

6 Dec 2025, 08:54:44 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: IRQ Playing XI Starting XI: Ahmed Basil (c); Maytham Jabbar, Akam Hashem, Ahmed Maknzi; Hussein Al Saedi, Sherko Karim, Karar Nabeel, Zaid Ismael; Mohammed Jawad, Hasan Abdulkareem, Amar Muhsin. Bench: Jalal Hassan (gk), Fahad Talib (gk), Amjad Attwan, Aymed Hussein, Ali Jasim, Sajjad Jasim, Meme, Saad Natiq, Mustafa Saadoon, Ahmed Yahya, Manaf Younis.

6 Dec 2025, 08:54:44 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: SDN Playing XI Starting XI: Mohamed Abooja; Mohamed Saeed Ahmed, Mustafa Karshom, Yaser Jobak, Ahmed Tabanja; Walieldin Khidir, Ammar Taifour, Salaheldin Alhassan; Abdelrazig Omar, Mohamed Abdelrahman (c), John Mano. Bench: Monged Elneel (gk), Altayeb Abaker, Mazin Fadl, Musa Kante, Abdelsamad Manan, Yasir Mozamil, Al Gozoli Nooh, Awad Zaid.

6 Dec 2025, 08:31:50 pm IST Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Sudan vs Iraq, Group D Matchday 2

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof app/website