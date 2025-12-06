Sudan 0-0 Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Falcons Of Jediane Face Tough Test Against Former Champions

Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 55' SDN 0-0 IRQ
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 2nd Half Starts! | SDN 0-0 IRQ
The referee blows his whistle, and Sudan get the second half underway. Can the underdogs convert their first half dominance into something tangible? No half-time changes for either side.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: HT | SDN 0-0 IRQ
Surprisingly, Sudan have been, by far, the better side in the first half. The Falcons of Jediane put incredible pressure on the Iraqi goal in the closing stages of the half, but Iraq somehow hold on for a goalless draw.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 32' SDN 0-0 IRQ
How did Sudan not score that?! The best chance of the game so far. A long ball from the right was flicked by Robia towards Rahman, but the skipper could not connect properly and blasted his shot way over the bar.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 22' SDN 0-0 IRQ
Much better, this, from Sudan. Abdelrahman cut inside from the left and had a powerful shot with his right. It beat the stretched arm of the goalkeeper but hit the side netting.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 13' SDN 0-0 IRQ
Drama!! Rahman made a dashing run into the box but went down after at tumble with Kareem. The Sudanese players surround the referee and ask for a penalty, but he waves play on. Lucky break for the Iraqis!
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: 7' SDN 0-0 IRQ
As expected, Iraq have been threatening going forward in the early stages of the match. Maknazi played a beautiful ball into the box, with a number of Iraq players attacking, but Saeed did well to put it behind for a corner.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: KO | SDN 0-0 IRQ
The referee blows his whistle, and Iraq get tonight's Group D fixture underway in Doha. Stay tuned for live updates from the game.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Tonight's fixture will be the first-ever match played between Sudan and Iraq.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: IRQ Playing XI
Starting XI: Ahmed Basil (c); Maytham Jabbar, Akam Hashem, Ahmed Maknzi; Hussein Al Saedi, Sherko Karim, Karar Nabeel, Zaid Ismael; Mohammed Jawad, Hasan Abdulkareem, Amar Muhsin.
Bench: Jalal Hassan (gk), Fahad Talib (gk), Amjad Attwan, Aymed Hussein, Ali Jasim, Sajjad Jasim, Meme, Saad Natiq, Mustafa Saadoon, Ahmed Yahya, Manaf Younis.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: SDN Playing XI
Starting XI: Mohamed Abooja; Mohamed Saeed Ahmed, Mustafa Karshom, Yaser Jobak, Ahmed Tabanja; Walieldin Khidir, Ammar Taifour, Salaheldin Alhassan; Abdelrazig Omar, Mohamed Abdelrahman (c), John Mano.
Bench: Monged Elneel (gk), Altayeb Abaker, Mazin Fadl, Musa Kante, Abdelsamad Manan, Yasir Mozamil, Al Gozoli Nooh, Awad Zaid.
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Sudan vs Iraq, Group D Matchday 2
Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof app/website
Sudan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Iraq’s clash against Sudan in Qatar. With Iraq aiming to consolidate the top spot and Sudan fighting to keep their hopes alive, this clash promises intensity and drama under the lights. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.