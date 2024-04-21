Earlier after being put into bat, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued their mad hitting form and created another world record. The duo smashed 125 runs in the powerplay, the highest-ever not just in the IPL but in all of T20 cricket. A late half century by Shehbaz Ahmad helped SRH post 267/7, the fifth highest total in the history of IPL and their third 265+ score this season.