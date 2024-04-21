Playing just his third IPL game, Jake Fraser-McGurk brilliantly led the fightback for the Delhi Capitals scoring the fastest half-century of the season and the joint third-fastest Indian Premier League fifty ever in just 15 balls. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Only Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls), KL Rahul (14 balls) and Pat Cummins (14 balls) have a faster fifty in IPL then Fraser-McGurk now. For the fastest half-century of the season, the Australian youngster broke Travis Head's record, who had scored his fifty in 16 balls in the first innings of the match.
It was also the quickest half-century for any Delhi Capitals player ever.
His heroics were not enough for the Delhi capitals though as they succumbed to a 67-run loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing a record 268 on Saturday.
Till the time Fraser-McGurk was on the crease, he kept the Capitals in the hunt and ensured that their score remained way above the required run rate.
When the 22-year-old Australian fell on the last ball of the 7th over, the Capitals had galloped to 109 runs.
His exceptional knock that included 7 sixes and 5 fours had kept the lid on the required run rate which at the end of the 7th over was only a bit above 12.
However, after his dismissal, the following betters could not keep up with the run rate and the Capitals were all out for 199 in 19.1 hours.
T Natarajan was the standout bowler for SRH and bowled a triple wicket maiden 19th over to finish with figures of 4 for 19.
Earlier after being put into bat, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued their mad hitting form and created another world record. The duo smashed 125 runs in the powerplay, the highest-ever not just in the IPL but in all of T20 cricket. A late half century by Shehbaz Ahmad helped SRH post 267/7, the fifth highest total in the history of IPL and their third 265+ score this season.
The win takes SRH to second spot just behind Rajasthan Royals (12 points) in the points table with 10 points.