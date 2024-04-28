Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Match 47, KKR Vs DC Preview

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024: With four wins in their last five matches, Delhi Capitals are gradually assembling their pieces and starting to look like a force to be reckoned with. At Eden Gardens on Monday (April 29, 2024), they will face desperate Kolkata Knight Rider, who have suffered three defeats in their last five matches