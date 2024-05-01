Cricket

ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad

Cricket Australia on Wednesday, May 1, announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup with some key names missing in the form of Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk

File
Mitchell Marsh (left) will be leading Australia at the T20 WC. Photo: File
info_icon

Australia announced their 15-man squad on Wednesday, May 1 for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting in June. Mitchell Marsh will lead the side and features no Jake Fraser-McGurk and Steve Smith. (More Cricket News)

David Warner, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins are part of the squad. Travis Head, who is on a blistering run in the IPL 2024, is included as well as Cameron Green, Josh Inglish, Glenn Maxwell among others.

Chairman of Selection George Bailey said that they announced a well-balanced squad and are confident of a good show at the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

“This is an experienced squad with extensive World Cup experience that offers a variety of structures and covers the scenarios the panel believes will factor in the West Indies with the unique nature of the venues and our opponents," Bailey said.

“It’s great to have Ashton Agar back into the squad following a spate of unfortunate and untimely injuries.

“We believe Ashton can play a critical role in this tournament along with Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green and Mitch Marsh in complementing our front-line attack options.

“The batting options available allow a tailored approach to each venue and opponent.”

Bailey further stated that the squad size of 15 was the reason to leave out many in-form players.

David Warner retired from Test and ODI cricket in January 2024. - Photo: X/ @mipaltan
Australia's David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar Left Out Of 2024-25 Central Contracts List

BY PTI

“Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of long conversations, along with several others, including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and is developing rapidly," Bailey said.

“Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we’d like to cover.

“We will continue monitoring several players who have missed out on this preliminary squad and note that if we need to change this squad, we have the option to do so over the coming month in accordance with ICC regulations.

“Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign.”

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

