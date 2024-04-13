Sports

IPL 2024: Fraser-Mcgurk, Kuldeep Yadav Steer DC To Their Second Win Of Season - In Pics

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow on Friday. Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 35 balls) smashed a quick-fire unbeaten half century to help the Super Giants recover to a respectable 167/7 after Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul. Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41) struck a 77-run partnership to take the match away from the hosts and secure DC's second win of the season.