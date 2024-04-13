Sports

IPL 2024: Fraser-Mcgurk, Kuldeep Yadav Steer DC To Their Second Win Of Season - In Pics

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow on Friday. Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 35 balls) smashed a quick-fire unbeaten half century to help the Super Giants recover to a respectable 167/7 after Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul. Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41) struck a 77-run partnership to take the match away from the hosts and secure DC's second win of the season.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Shai Hope, center, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
The bat slips from the hands of Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and he is stumped out by Lucknow Super Giants' captain and wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals' David Warner falls while attempting to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Arshad Khan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw drops a catch of Lucknow Super Giants' Arshad Khan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Spectators flash their mobile phones during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Cheerleaders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

