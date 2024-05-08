Cricket

DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals Downed By Big-Hitting Capitals - Data Debrief

Sanju Samson struck 86 runs off 46 balls for the second-placed Rajasthan Royals, but the Delhi Capitals successfully defended their haul of 221 to climb to fifth position in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table

Delhi Capitals won for the third time in the space of four matches.
Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down the Delhi Capitals, who claimed a 20-run victory in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Sanju Samson struck 86 off 46 balls for the second-placed Royals, but the Capitals successfully defended their haul of 221.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's 20-ball 50 set the tone for the Capitals, who are well in the play-off hunt with two matches remaining.

Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 50 off just 15 balls. - null
BY Stats Perform

Fellow opener Abishek Porel plundered 65, with Tristan Stubbs adding a useful 41 towards the end of the innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3-24) the only Royals bowler to do significant damage.

Kuldeep Yadav (2-25) and Mukesh Kumar (2-30) led the way with the ball for Delhi, with the latter taking the vital wicket of Samson in the 16th over, leaving the Royals with too much to do from 162-4.

Delhi have won three of their last four matches and are making a late run for the play-offs, as one of four teams tied on 12 points.

Data Debrief: Samson Soars

It took Samson just 31 minutes to amass 86 runs before he was eventually dismissed, with the loss of his wicket all but ending the Royals' hopes.

In the process, he moved into third place in the IPL run-scorers chart, up from 11th, with 471 runs to his name this season. He trails only Ruturaj Gaikwad (541) and Virat Kohli (542).

