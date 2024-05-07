DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Opts To Bowl At Kotla; Check Playing XIs

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Captain Speak
Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl first, looks a good a wicket to chase on. We are comfortable doing both. The environment in the team is what pleases me, we have great characters, of course winning helps. Dhruv and Hetmyer are unavailable. Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira are in.
Rishabh Pant: Pitches this season are more batting friendly. Some injuries, health issues are there in our team but we don't want focus on those things and we got to focus on the matches and do our best. Ishant and Gulbadin come in.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Toss
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Pitch Report
Fourth game here in Delhi and the average score is 249 so far, five out of the six innings have seen scores over 200. One of the reasons is the dimensions of this ground. Today the side boundaries are 59m and 67m, 74m straight hit. Pitches early on here had more grass, now we have more bare patches and a few cracks. There is still some grass cover in the middle of the pitch. I believe it is going to be another high-scoring game, reckon Brian Lara and Deep Das Gupta.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Today's Match Prediction
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Speaks On His Side's Chances
"We know that we are coming up against a very good Rajasthan side, but we know if we play our best cricket, as we have seen in the tournament so far, if we can play our best cricket for 40 overs, then I'll guarantee we'll be hard to beat. It doesn't matter who we play or where we play them, we know we can beat anybody."
DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals eye an all-important victory when they take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. It's all to play for at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight as a victory could lift the DC in the points table whereas a win for RR, could see them end the day in the top spot. Who will win? Get all the live scores and updates from match 56, of DC vs RR, in the IPL 2024, right here