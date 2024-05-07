DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Opts To Bowl At Kotla; Check Playing XIs

Fourth game here in Delhi and the average score is 249 so far, five out of the six innings have seen scores over 200. One of the reasons is the dimensions of this ground. Today the side boundaries are 59m and 67m, 74m straight hit. Pitches early on here had more grass, now we have more bare patches and a few cracks. There is still some grass cover in the middle of the pitch. I believe it is going to be another high-scoring game, reckon Brian Lara and Deep Das Gupta.