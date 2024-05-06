DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to reinvigorate their playoff chances when they take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (Tuesday, May 7). (Points Table | Full Coverage)
In the IPL point table, DC find themselves in the sixth spot with 10 points from 11 matches played. As for RR, they are second in the table, on NRR, but a win could lift them to the top of the standings.
With three matches to go for DC, a win could really be beneficial for them if they are to qualify for the playoffs, however a defeat could bring the likes of LSG, GT and RCB back in the playoffs fold.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Head-to-Head:
Delhi Capitals have faced-off Rajasthan Royals 28 times in IPL history with Delhi winning 13 of those matches to Rajasthan's 15. The highest score in this fixture is held by RR (222) whereas DC's is 207.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Pitch Report:
The Arun Jaitley track is a high-scoring one and expect yet another run-feast. The last fixture played here was between DC and MI on April 27 that the home team won by 10 runs.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Weather Report:
The weather in Delhi on May 7 would be around 33° Celsius in the evenings with humidity around 18%.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Fantasy XI:
Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Axar Patel (Vc), Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Prediction:
As per Google match predictor, DC has 45% chance of winning the game to Royals' 55%.
DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Match Squads:
RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.
DC: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara