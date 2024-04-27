Cricket

DC Vs MI, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk Leads The Way As Delhi Hold Off Mumbai - Data Debrief

Tilak Varma led Mumbai Indians' attempted revival with 63 for his sixth half-century in the IPL, though they have all come in defeats

Jake Fraser-McGurk hit 50 off just 15 balls.
Delhi Capitals withstood Mumbai Indians’ late surge and held on for a 10-run victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Jake Fraser-McGurk top-scored with 84 – hitting 50 off just 15 balls – while Tristan Stubbs (48) and Shai Hope (41) also chipped in with important contributions as the Capitals set a target of 258.

Mukesh Kumar (3/59) and Rasikh Salam (3/34) did their best to halt Mumbai’s revival, but they turned up the pressure to require 25 runs from the final over.

However, despite Luke Wood and Piyush Chawla’s best efforts, Delhi held out for a second successive win.

Data debrief

Wood almost made amends after conceding 68 runs during the opening innings – the joint-most in the IPL this season, matching Reece Topley’s tally against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tilak Varma led Mumbai’s attempted revival with 63 for his sixth half-century in the IPL, though they have all come in defeats

