DC Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Fraser-McGurk Slams 19 In First Over As Delhi Off To A Flier

Delhi Capitals host their western rivals Mumbai Indians in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the return leg of the fixture, which saw MI beating DC by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. Twenty days later, both teams lie in the lower half of the IPL points table - DC in sixth and MI in ninth position. Both sides are still in contention for the play-offs, however, and will be eager for a win today to claw their way into the top four. Rishabh Pant has been in prime form for the hosts, and will aim to add to his tally of 342 runs this season. Standing in his way would be Mumbai's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has picked up 13 wickets so far and is looking threatening as ever. Their face-off will be one of several sub-plots that could decide the fate of the contest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC vs MI match in IPL 2024, right here