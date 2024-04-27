DC Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Fraser-McGurk Slams 19 In First Over As Delhi Off To A Flier

Fraser-McGurk Gets DC Off To Flier
4,4,6,0,4,1 is how Fraser McGurk greeted Luke Wood in the first over of the DC vs MI return encounter. The Australian is looking in good touch once again and MI might need Jasprit Bumrah early in the match.
DC - 19/0 (1)
Advertisement
What Captains Said At Toss
Hardik Pandya: The ground is small. It's better to bat second on a smaller ground. Every game is a new game, we make sure we are not out. We keep fighting and keep coming hard in each game. The mood is fine, happy chats, all is well. You should not really focus on what has happened in the past. Anyone can beat anyone. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket and put our best foot forward.
Rishabh Pant: We were looking to bat first. I think it will get slower in the second innings. It has been amazing, we're getting the kind of wickets we want. As a team we have to play well and we have been. This is something we talked about - how to control the innings. Bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death is difficult, one over here or there is making all the difference.
Advertisement
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first in Delhi. Rishabh Pant says Delhi Capitals were looking to bat first anyway. Prithvi Shaw misses out and Kumar Kushagra comes in for DC, while for MI, Gerald Coetzee is out due to a stomach bug and Luke Wood comes in.
Advertisement
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been used for two games in IPL 2024, and has favoured the batters on both occasions. The team batting first has won both matches. The square boundaries are short and that may be helpful for the batters.
Advertisement
Head-To-Head Record
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met 34 times in the Indian Premier League, and MI have an edge over DC in the head-to-head record. MI have won 19 matches, while DC have won 15. Furthermore, DC have won the last three games against Mumbai, including the opening leg of this IPL 2024 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.
But when it comes to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the venue for today's game, DC have won six of the 11 matches played against MI.
Advertisement
DC Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates
Welcome to our live coverage of match 43 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the return leg of the fixture, which saw MI beating DC by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. Twenty days later, both teams lie in the lower half of the IPL points table - DC in sixth and MI in ninth position. Both sides are still in contention for the play-offs, however, and will be eager for a win today to claw their way into the top four.
One exciting battle in store from this match is the one between DC skipper Rishabh Pant and MI bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Pant has been in prime form for the hosts, and will aim to add to his tally of 342 runs this season. Meanwhile, Bumrah has picked up 13 wickets so far and is looking threatening as ever. Their face-off will be one of several sub-plots that could decide the fate of the contest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC vs MI match in IPL 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Streaming)