As the Indian Premier League's 2024 edition enters its home stretch, every game alters franchises' play-off possibilities that much more. Delhi Capitals prepare to host Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of IPL 2024, well aware of the weight of expectations. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Rishabh Pant-led DC are in the sixth spot with 10 points from 11 games, and cannot afford even a single slip-up at this stage. But they face an onerous task on Tuesday (May 7), as RR have been the most consistent team of the tournament.
The Sanju Samson-helmed side have been table-toppers for quite a while, before Kolkata Knight Riders displaced them from the throne with a crushing 98-run away win over Lucknow Super Giants. But Rajasthan have a game in hand, and will look to ascend the pole position again, while also officially sealing their passage to the play-offs.
Before the DC vs RR match begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, here are three key player battles to watch out for.
Rishabh Pant Vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Both Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal have been doing particularly well for their respective franchises, and both have made a comeback to the Indian team, though for different reasons.
The dashing southpaw is a known aggressor against spin and will certainly not change his strategy against the leggie. But therein lies Chahal's opportunity. The wily spinner has the skills to lure batters into false shots and will look to do the same against the DC skipper to land a big blow.
Sanju Samson Vs Kuldeep Yadav
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been rewarded for his steadfast displays with the bat, with a berth in the India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas. He will now look to top it off with a fruitful finish to what has been an impressive campaign from RR.
To play a captain's innings against DC, Samson will need to surmount the challenge of Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts' skillful left-arm wrist spinner will bring the ball back in to the right-hander, which gives him the chance to swing through the leg side. But Kuldeep has a bag full of tricks, and will certainly need to employ them against Samson.
Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk Vs Avesh Khan
Australian middle-order batter Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk has easily been the most explosive DC batter on display in IPL 2024, scoring at fabulous strike rate of 233.33. He has racked up three fifty-plus scores in the six innings he has played so far, and the rate at which he scores makes him the dangerman.
He will fancy his chances against the pace of Avesh Khan, and it will be interesting to see how the India seamer responds. Avesh has consistently picked up wickets and struck once or more in eight of his last 10 games. Fraser Mc-Gurk's scalp is one he would truly cherish.