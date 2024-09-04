Cricket

Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records

Scotland will host Australia for three T20Is in Edinburgh starting on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming, full squads, schedule and head-to-head record of Australia's first tour of Scotland

scotland cricket team vs australia in t20i 1st X scotland cricket
Scotland national cricket team. Photo: X | Scotland Cricket
info_icon

Australia are set to play a three-match T20I bilateral series in Scotland's Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh starting from Wednesday, 4th September. This will be Australia's first T20I series after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The second match will be played on Friday and final T20I will be played the next day at the same venue. This is the first T20I bilateral series for Australia in Scotland. The Aussies will move to England after the series for a white-ball series including Three T20Is and five ODIs.

Veteran all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh will be leading the side in which many senior players have been rested. The destructive duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head will open the batting with Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Tim David steering the middle order.

Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish side and Mathew Cross will keep the wickets. The European side has picked their best squad for an important T20I series. They have George Munsey, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves and Mark Watt.

AUS Vs SCO, Head To Head Record In T20Is

Australia and Scotland have played against each other just once before in T20Is and Aussies won that match by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Total Matches Played - 1

Australia won - 1

Scotland won - 0

Tied/Draw - 0

Full Squads:

Scotland: Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024 Schedule

1st T20I - Wednesday, 4th September 2024 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

2nd T20I - Friday, 6th September 2024 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

3rd T20I - Saturday, 7th September 2024 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Live Streaming of Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024

When the AUS vs SCO T20Is will start?

The AUS vs SCO T20I matches will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to live streaming Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024?

The live streaming of Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

