Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask is confident they can claim a historic series win over Australia in their three T20Is in Edinburgh

Michael-Leask-Scotland
Scotland captain Michael Leask
info_icon

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask is confident they can claim a historic series win over Australia in their three T20Is in Edinburgh. (More Cricket News)

Scotland have never beaten Australia in any format, though they came close to a stunning upset in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in June, eventually losing out by five wickets.

The Scots also looked set to upset at-the-time reigning champions England in the tournament, only to be denied the chance by torrential rain as the match was abandoned.

Given a rare opportunity to face one of cricket's powerhouses outside global events, Leask is keen to prove that Scotland have what it takes to go up against the big teams.

"It's lovely to have Australia on our home patch, especially for three games," Leask told BBC Scotland.

"It's an exciting opportunity for our guys, given what happened at the World Cup and how close we came.

"We've got a very exciting squad that’s ready for the challenge - it is going to be a challenge - they are some of the best in the world for a reason, but they are on our home patch.

"We're targeting a series win and that would be the icing on the cake of what has been a very good summer."

Meanwhile, despite being firm favourites to win the series, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is not going to take anything for granted against Scotland.

Marsh is leading a new-look Australia side, with Matthew Wade and the now-retired David Warner unable to be called on.

Despite their strong record against Scotland, he believes they will be in for a tough test at The Grange.

"Scotland were well drilled [at the World Cup], certainly up for the challenge, and it was a great game of cricket," Marsh said. "I'm sure there will be more of that over the next few days.

"It's spoken about it a lot, but Scotland are a good cricket team, and they have improved a lot.

"The more cricket that teams like Scotland can play against the bigger nations, the better it is for the world game.

"It's our responsibility as players to keep growing the game, so I certainly hope they get more opportunities over the next period of time."

The first of the three T20Is will take place on Wednesday.

