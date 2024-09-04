Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between Australia and Scotland being played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday. The power-packed Australia will try to register a comfortable win over a highly competitive Scotland side. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the Australia Vs Scotland, first T20I, right here. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
AUS Vs SCO, 1st T20I - Toss Update
Australia won the toss and decided to field first
Playing XIs:
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal