Outlook Sports Desk
Fraser-McGurk teed off from ball one and DC's 50 was up within three overs.
The Australian got his fifty off just 15 balls and DC's 100 was up within just 7 overs.
Piyush Chawla finally dismissed Fraser-McGurk but not before the Australian had already got to 84 off just 27.
Tristan Stubbs hit four consecutive scoops scoring 26 runs in the 18th over and carried DC above 250.
Bowling plans failed for MI and now it was up to their batters to get them a win.
MI got to 65 in powerplay but lost Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.
Hardik Pandya seemed to get back to his best as he got to his highest score in IPL 2024 scoring 46 to keep MI in hunt.
Despite run rate climbing and wickets falling on the other end, Tilak Varma kept his cool and took MI closer to the target.
Rasikh Salam came in as impact player and took three crucial wickets to douse all MI hopes.
DC sneaked out a 10-run victory in the end and with four wins in last five games, they are now in the top half of the table.