On the work front, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The spy series is created by 'The Family Man' filmmakers Raj and DK. It will release on Prime Video. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor. The shoot has already kickstarted. Varun also has Atlee's 'Baby John' which is an action flick.