Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples of the industry. They were childhood buddies before they started dating. After being in a relationship for years, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in 2021. The couple is expecting their first child this year. On May 8, Natasha turned a year older. To make her feel special, doting husband Varun Dhawan penned an adorable birthday note for the mom-to-be.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun dropped a video with Natasha where they are seen clicking selfies. It is from one of their vacations where they are seeing enjoying a concert on the street.
''Happy birthday to my caretaker Love you forever(sic),'' Varun captioned his birthday post for wife Natasha.
Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaugh. Natasha is a fashion designer by profession.
In February this year, they announced their pregnancy in an adorable post. Varun took to his Instagram handle to share the good new with his fans. He also shared a black-and-white picture with Natasha and his pet.Varun was adorably kissing Natasha's baby bump in the pic and his pet dog Joey was seen seated on the sofa facing the camera.
The actor captioned the post, ''We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love ❤️#myfamilymystrength(sic)''.
On the work front, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The spy series is created by 'The Family Man' filmmakers Raj and DK. It will release on Prime Video. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor. The shoot has already kickstarted. Varun also has Atlee's 'Baby John' which is an action flick.